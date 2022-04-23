Cruise ship docks in Newport for the first time in 2 years

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Tourist season is back in full swing in Newport as the first cruise ship in two years docked in the city Friday morning.

The “Ocean Voyager” brought in just under 300 people, according to Discover Newport CEO Evan Smith. He said that while it may not seem like many people, it’s the start of a much-needed boost to the local economy.

From now until October, approximately 60 cruise ships will make a stop in Newport with as many as 5,000 passengers on board.

“We don’t think this is going to be a good summer, we think this is going to be a banner summer,” Smith said. “[Friday] is the first day of 60 cruise ship arrivals this year, so there’s a good buzz in town. There’s a good vibe.”

Due to the pandemic, cruise operations were halted and Newport suffered from the loss of tourist dollars as a result.

“When COVID hit, cruising was really at its pinnacle,” he said. “When it stopped, for a city like Newport, we lost about 250,000 passengers that year who would have invested well over $10 million in Newport.”

He said 60 cruise ships this year is just under half of what Newport welcomes in a typical year. But any visitors are better than zero, and the proof was on display in the city on Friday.

“My girlfriend works at The Lobster Bar. She saw a cruise ship came through … and they were packed,” said Chris Reinmuth of Newport.

Reinmuth, who starts his day as a mail carrier and ends it as a pedicab driver, got his first ride of the season in on Friday. He said it already seems to be like a great tourist season ahead.

“This year is already looking like it’s going to be better than last year,” he said. “Now I can see that everyone’s actually smiling which is a welcome to change.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.