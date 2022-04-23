ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Catholic freshman sets record in 3200

By Reece Van Haaften
 1 day ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — Knoxville Catholic freshman Keegan Smith crossed the line in 8:52.96 at the Eastern Relays in Louisville to set a national freshman record in the 3200 meters.

The previous record was 8:58, which Smith shattered by six seconds. Smith becomes just the second freshman ever to run a two-mile in under nine minutes.

Smith topped the podium in the 3200 meters at the Eastern Relays. He beat Lane Hoyes who finished in 8:53.45.

