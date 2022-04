The Bowie Baysox walked off the Akron RubberDucks for the second game in a row on Friday night for their fourth-consecutive win. Following a lengthy battle of pitching staffs, Zach Watson raced from first base to home on a line drive single by Dylan Harris, mixed with an error, in the bottom of the ninth to break the 1-1 tie. Bowie’s pitching remained steady throughout, and Gunnar Henderson provided an early spark by homering in his first at bat of the night.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO