Friends of the Urban Forest

I've always been pretty keen on the idea of saving the planet. In the fifth grade, I dressed up as a tree for Halloween to protest deforestation in my hometown. My trick-or-treating buddy, conversely, was Rapunzel. (You should see the photo.) I carried the values of getting outside, recycling what I can, reducing food waste, and more into adulthood. As climate change continues to escalate, I know that my individual actions make up a minuscule amount of the climate issue, but I still try to make eco-conscious decisions wherever possible.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO