College Station, TX

Sixth-seeded Aggie men's tennis team loses to Razorbacks at SEC tournament

By EAGLE STAFF REPORT
Bryan College Station Eagle
 2 days ago

ATHENS, Ga. — The 21st-ranked and sixth-seeded Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost to 11th-seeded Arkansas 4-1 on Thursday in the second round of the SEC Championship at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. A&M (21-13) tied the doubles...

Vols defeat Florida in SEC series opener

No. 1 Tennessee won the opening game of its Southeastern Conference series against Florida Friday in Gainesville. Tennessee (35-3, 15-1 SEC) scored seven runs in the second inning. The Vols won, 8-2. Trey Lipscomb, who went 2-for-5 against the Gators (23-15, 7-9 SEC) had a three-run home run for Tennessee,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

No. 3 Arkansas baseball at Texas A&M: Live score updates from Razorbacks' SEC road trip

No. 3 Arkansas baseball is hitting the road to take on Texas A&M in a three-game series starting Friday. Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. CT (SECN+). The Razorbacks lost Game 1 on Friday 2-1 The Razorbacks (30-8, 11-5 SEC) are coming off their first sweep of LSU since 2011. Arkansas bounced back in the series last weekend after a rare SEC series loss to Florida the weekend before.  ...
FORT SMITH, AR
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
KBTX.com

Aggies Roll Past Crimson Tide, 9-1, in Five Innings

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (26-17, 5-12 SEC) needed just five innings to power past No. 2 Alabama (38-8, 13-7 SEC) on Saturday night in front of another record-setting crowd at Davis Diamond. With the 9-1 victory, the Aggies stole the series from Alabama for...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Athens Banner-Herald

Dawgs chasing SEC championships

Good morning! Spring football may be over at Georgia but spring sports teams are in the thick of their seasons including this weekend where the Dan Magill Tennis Complex is hosting the SEC men’s championships. Spirited crowds have made UGA a well-known venue for college tennis, hosting the NCAA tournament 32 times with...
ATHENS, GA
Independent Florida Alligator

Errors pile up as Florida softball drops series opener to Arkansas

With Florida and Arkansas locked in a scoreless battle through four innings, freshman Sam Roe occupied a tough space on the dirt. The Gators’ usual catcher looked out of her element playing an unusual second baseman due to staple starter Hannah Adams’ injury. In the top of the...
DESTIN, FL
No. 8 Gator softball team comes up short vs. No. 7 Arkansas, 5-4

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the first time, the Arkansas softball team has claimed a series win in Gainesville. And there’s still a game to go. The Gators fell to the SEC-leading Razorbacks for the second straight game on Saturday, losing 5-4 at KSP Stadium. Florida falls to 35-11 overall, 11-9 in SEC, while Arkansas improves to 34-8 for the season, 13-4 in league play.
GAINESVILLE, FL
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Takes Down No. 2 Alabama, 6-4, on Friday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A facility record 2,231 fans gathered at Davis Diamond Friday night to witness the Texas A&M softball team (25-17, 4-12 SEC) take down No. 2 Alabama (38-7, 13-6 SEC), 6-4, in its series opener with the Crimson Tide. The pitching staff of Grace Uribe, Makinzy...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas A&M takes Game 1 from Arkansas in pitchers’ duel

Texas A&M was only better than Arkansas in one inning on Friday. It was enough, though, as the Aggies took Game 1 of the three-game set over the No. 6 Razorbacks, 2-1. Texas A&M scored its first run in the fourth after a fielding error by Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace allowed the first Aggies batter of the frame to reach and take second on an errant throw. Two batters later, Troy Klaunch singled him home. Three batters after that, a bases-loaded walk gave the Aggies their max runs for the game. Arkansas starter Connor Noland was good other than in that one frame. He worked six innings and only gave up two hits and three walks. Both hits came in the fourth and two of the three walks did, as well. The Diamond Hogs pulled one back in the sixth on an RBI single from Michael Turner. But Jalen Battles struck out with a runner on third to end Arkansas’ threat. The teams play Game 2 on Saturday at 2 p.m. List Know Your Enemy: Hogs vs. Aggies preview with Aggies Wire's Joey Ickes
ARKANSAS STATE
FanSided

Alabama Softball: Tide must rally to stay in hunt for SEC crown

Going into the second to last SEC regular-season series, Alabama Softball appeared poised to overtake the Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas led the SEC with an 11-4 record, with the Crimson Tide sitting at No. 2 from a 13-5 SEC record. Complete SEC Softball standings are available here. Like the Crimson Tide,...
ALABAMA STATE
KBTX.com

Aggies take series opener from No. 3 Arkansas

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat No. 3 Arkansas 2-1 Friday night in the opening game of a three game series at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies have now won eight of their last ten games and snapped the Razorbacks’ seven game winning streak.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

