Chair flies out of truck, hits VSP cruiser
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A driver in Vermont didn’t tie down the load in the bed of the truck, and it caused a scary scene Thursday afternoon. State police said the truck was headed southbound on I-89 in South Burlington.Rise in road side accidents urge work zone awareness
The chair flew out of the bed of the truck and smashed into the police cruiser. No one was hurt, but the truck driver was ticketed for an unsecured load.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0