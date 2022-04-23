ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

Chair flies out of truck, hits VSP cruiser

 1 day ago

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A driver in Vermont didn’t tie down the load in the bed of the truck, and it caused a scary scene Thursday afternoon. State police said the truck was headed southbound on I-89 in South Burlington.

The chair flew out of the bed of the truck and smashed into the police cruiser. No one was hurt, but the truck driver was ticketed for an unsecured load.

