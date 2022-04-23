ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved Nashville pastor fighting a new battle after cancer

By Carrie Sharp
 1 day ago
In the stillness of Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, Reverend Enoch Fuzz is giving thanks.

“I thank God every night for that miracle.”

Two years ago, he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. But his most recent scans revealed his treatment is working.

“The cancer is really positive – stable, not spreading some areas it has disappeared.”

But this pastor knows, God's blessings don't free us from trouble. One battle has given way to another, and Rev. Fuzz is now addicted opioids, specifically oxycodone he’s prescribed for pain management.

“People if you know someone out there struggling be their support rather than their judge because I’m going to tell you everybody’s got something, even a pastor like me.”

Rev. Fuzz says he plans to seek treatment when the time is right. He hopes by speaking out, others will have the courage to confront their addictions.

“I see I’m going to learn about addictions and it’s going to help me hug the unclean more and to accept people that are struggling.”

Nichole Hodges
23h ago

I pray he will be okay, a great man of God. Even after everything he's gone through he stays positive. Bless You

Charyse McDaniel
1d ago

Bless you Pastor Fuzz. Your transparency will educate people beyond what you can imagine. YOU GOT THIS!

Ernestine Crutcher
22h ago

Requesting that the lord will lay his healing hands on you and you will be healed by the blood of the cross in Jesus name.

