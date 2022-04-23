ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, WY

Blizzard Warning issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 23:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 21:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Johnson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT FOR SHELBY AND NORTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES At 924 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Greenwood, or 10 miles northwest of Shelbyville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Fairland around 930 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Shelbyville, Waldron and St. Paul. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 90 and 96. Interstate 74 between mile markers 102 and 123. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Rapid City by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Rapid City WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rapid City area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Black Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING Precipitation has become light and will end soon in the region, winds have decreased and will continue to decrease throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Ramsey, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Ramsey; Towner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Towner, Cavalier, Eddy, Benson and Ramsey Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
County
Johnson County, WY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL HOWARD AND NORTHWESTERN MITCHELL COUNTIES At 448 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported street flooding in Big Spring and the public has reported multiple homes flooded in town. Additional flooding is possible but the heaviest rain has moved east of Big Spring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement and public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Big Spring, Coahoma, Sand Springs, Lake Colorado City State Park, Lake Colorado City, Westbrook, Big Spring Country Club, Cuthbert and Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Central Lake county including Leadville, East Chaffee county above 9000 feet, the northern Sangre De Cristo mountains, the Wet mountains above 10000 feet, and Pikes Peak above 11000 feet. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow packed road conditions tonight across the higher terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
#Blizzard Warning
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hill, Jack, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Stephens, Wise, Young by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Hill; Jack; Johnson; Palo Pinto; Parker; Stephens; Wise; Young ELEVATED TO NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED FOR SUNDAY AFTERNOON .Warm temperatures, breezy winds, low moisture, and availability of dried fuels will allow for an elevated to near critical fire weather threat for a large majority of the region. The most concerning area for the fire weather threat will be generally west of I-35 for Sunday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF I-35 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 100 Young, Fire Weather Zone 101 Jack, Fire Weather Zone 102 Wise, Fire Weather Zone 115 Stephens, Fire Weather Zone 116 Palo Pinto, Fire Weather Zone 117 Parker, Fire Weather Zone 133 Johnson and Fire Weather Zone 145 Hill. * TIMING...10 AM to 8 PM Sunday. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Around 80. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly. Prevention of fire starts is encouraged by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to producing sparks that can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
HILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnson, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Johnson; Marion; Shelby The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Shelby County in central Indiana Northern Johnson County in central Indiana Southeastern Marion County in central Indiana * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 914 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greenwood, or 10 miles south of Indianapolis, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Franklin around 920 PM EDT. Fairland and Boggstown around 930 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Shelbyville, St. Paul and Waldron. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 90 and 103. Interstate 74 between mile markers 101 and 123. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Jackson, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grand Forks, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grand Forks; Steele; Traill WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grand Forks, Steele and Traill Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains and Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Western Mosquito Range and East Lake County Above 11000 Feet, Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially tonight across the mountain passes.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Walsh County, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Eastern Walsh County; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Walsh, Nelson, Griggs, Western Walsh and Pembina Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
GRIGGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. .Runoff from recent heavy rainfall will contribute to rises on the Buffalo River. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin. * WHEN...From late Monday night to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD STAGE. Flooding on road cut at old meander scar east of gage begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 13.1 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Southern Lake, Southern Cook and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning to a crest of 14.2 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Southern Lake, Southern Cook and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN

