Big Horn County, WY

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 13:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Central Lake county including Leadville, East Chaffee county above 9000 feet, the northern Sangre De Cristo mountains, the Wet mountains above 10000 feet, and Pikes Peak above 11000 feet. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow packed road conditions tonight across the higher terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Warm weather forecast across US

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
SPRING, TX
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greenville Mountains, Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greenville Mountains; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...The mountains of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Cocke Smoky Mountains, East Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 11:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or are expected to occur shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; East Polk; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Unicoi RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND CLAY AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES IN NC * TIMING...through 8 PM this evening. * WIND...Sustained winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent or lower this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, except 25 to 40 mph with local gusts to 60 mph near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 101, 154, and 192. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains and Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Walsh County, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Eastern Walsh County; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Walsh, Nelson, Griggs, Western Walsh and Pembina Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
GRIGGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Jackson, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26. * WHERE...Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northern Foot Hills, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...The Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills and the Northern Foot Hills. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD

