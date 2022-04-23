ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled; 7-year-old from Springfield returned safe

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fP2Ud_0fHkQ2jY00
Kaiden Coran (L) Khadejha Coran (R) (Springfield Police Department )

SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE:

Springfield Police Department confirmed Kaiden Coran has been returned safely.

INITIAL REPORT:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child from Springfield Friday afternoon.

According to an alert issued by Springfield Police Department, the child was suspected to be taken by his mother who does not have custody of him from the baseball fields at 700 Selma Road in Springfield.

The seven-year-old child, Kaiden Coran, is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes.

He is three feet tall and weighs 75 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with no sleeves, red and black Nike cleats and has low-cut hair, according to the alert.

The suspect was identified as Khadejha E Coran.

She is described as a black female, 25, who is five feet five inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Khadehja was Last seen wearing a white sports bra, grey pants and a dark green or blue jacket.

The vehicle believed to be involved is a green ford focus with Ohio license plate number HRE8196.

If you see the child, the suspect, or the vehicle you can dial 911 or call 1-877-262-3764 to be transferred directory to investigating law enforcement.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio child found safe following Amber Alert

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert in Clark County has been canceled after 7-year-old Kaiden Coran was found safe, per Springfield Police. Police say Coran was dropped off at the department’s headquarters after reportedly being taken by his non-custodial mother, Khadejha Coran, from baseball fields at 700 Selma Road late Friday evening. No details […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Amber Alert for Clark County child canceled

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert was issued by the Springfield Police Department statewide Friday and was later canceled. A child was abducted by a non-custodial parent from baseball fields at 700 Selma Road, Clark County. Kaiden Coran, age 7, was found safe and taken to the Springfield police headquarters. The suspected abductor was […]
CLARK COUNTY, OH
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Springfield, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Springfield, OH
Crime & Safety
Fox 19

Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
Wave 3

Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike#Ford#Hre8196
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sister of murdered six year-old says ‘little boys are safe’ as ‘fantasist’ killer convicted

The sister of a murdered six-year-old boy said “little children will now be safe” after his killer was found guilty of the murder, 28 years after her brother’s body was found.James Watson, now aged 41, was just 13 years old when he lured Rikki Neave to woods near his home in Peterborough in November 1994.Rochelle Neave, now 30, was three-years-old when her big brother was murdered.She told The Independent that her family can now rest after years of fighting for justice. “I cried my eyes out when I saw the verdict the police texted me straight away,” Ms Neave...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
69K+
Followers
99K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy