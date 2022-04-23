UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled; 7-year-old from Springfield returned safe

Kaiden Coran (L) Khadejha Coran (R) (Springfield Police Department )

SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE:

Springfield Police Department confirmed Kaiden Coran has been returned safely.

INITIAL REPORT:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child from Springfield Friday afternoon.

According to an alert issued by Springfield Police Department, the child was suspected to be taken by his mother who does not have custody of him from the baseball fields at 700 Selma Road in Springfield.

The seven-year-old child, Kaiden Coran, is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes.

He is three feet tall and weighs 75 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with no sleeves, red and black Nike cleats and has low-cut hair, according to the alert.

The suspect was identified as Khadejha E Coran.

She is described as a black female, 25, who is five feet five inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Khadehja was Last seen wearing a white sports bra, grey pants and a dark green or blue jacket.

The vehicle believed to be involved is a green ford focus with Ohio license plate number HRE8196.

If you see the child, the suspect, or the vehicle you can dial 911 or call 1-877-262-3764 to be transferred directory to investigating law enforcement.

©2022 Cox Media Group