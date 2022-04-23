ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Young hits floater with 4.4 left, Hawks beat Heat 111-110

By PAUL NEWBERRY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25V4FH_0fHkPYc600
Heat Hawks Basketball Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young celebrates after a 3-pointer in the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) (Brett Davis)

ATLANTA — (AP) — Trae Young struggled in the first two games of the playoffs.

Didn't really matter.

With Game 3 on the line and the season hanging in the balance, the Atlanta Hawks wanted the ball in his hands.

Young delivered, hitting a floater in the lane with 4.4 seconds left that gave the Hawks a 111-110 victory over top-seeded Miami on Friday night after Atlanta overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half.

The Hawks cut the Heat's series lead to 2-1.

“I didn't have any doubts,” Young said. “I was able to get to the basket and get my floater.”

Jimmy Butler missed a jumper with 12.6 second left that could've given the Heat a three-point cushion. The Hawks grabbed the rebound and got the ball in Young's hands, passing up the chance to call a timeout.

“No way I was calling a timeout there,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “We got the rebound down by one with the ball in Trae's hands. That's a great chance to get in transition.”

Miami had one more chance to win it, but Butler missed again on an off-balance 3 at the buzzer with De'Andre Hunter in his face to give the Hawks a burst of hope in the best-of-seven series.

“The plan was get free, shoot it and make it,” Butler said. “I didn't do it. I'll make the next one.”

Game 4 is Sunday night in Atlanta.

P.J. Tucker led a 21-0 run in the third quarter that pushed the Heat to an 84-68 lead and seemingly on cruise control to a 3-0 lead. But Young and the Hawks would not let them get away.

The Heat also were dealing with an injury to point guard Kyle Lowry, who went out in the third quarter with a hamstring problem and did not return. He'll undergo tests Saturday to determine the severity of the injury.

“I love that guy as our point guard,” Butler said. “If he's with us, yippee ki-yay. If he's not, someone will step in and do his job. We've got enough guys in that room to make up for him.”

After being held to eight points in Miami's Game 1 blowout and committing a career-worst 10 turnovers in Game 2, Young looked more like himself on his home court.

He had 24 points despite another stout defensive effort by the Heat, and turned it over just three times. And, of course, Young hit the shot that really mattered at the end.

“He's the head of the snake,” teammate Delon Wright said.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 18 points, Hunter 17 and three others scored in double figures to take some of the pressure off the star guard.

Coming off a 45-point effort in Game 3, the best playoff game of his career, Butler was held to 20 in this one and missed a prime opportunity to put Miami on the cusp of a sweep.

Tyler Herro led the Heat with 24 points, and Max Strus also had 20.

The Hawks led by 11 in the first half and were still up 68-63 when Hunter hit a 3-pointer with just under eight minutes remaining in the third.

That's when Miami suddenly took control of a game that was delayed about 45 minutes after a suspicious package was found outside State Farm Arena before the game.

The Heat turned up their stifling defense, knocked down shots and silenced a sellout crowd that was used to seeing the Hawks win at home.

Tucker scored eight points in the six-minutes spree, but his best work came at the other end on Young.

Leaning on him so much that Young shoved him away in frustration on an inbounds play, the 36-year-old Tucker used every trick in the book to stifle just the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists.

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE

Tipoff was delayed after the suspicious package was found outside Gate 2 of the arena, near a stairwell that provides access to a MARTA subway station.

Three gates were closed, preventing fans from entering while police, K-9 units and arena security cleared the area and investigated the package.

A bomb squad safely removed the package after it was found not to be explosive, clearing the way for the entrances to be opened.

Even with the delay, many fans were still bogged down in long lines outside the arena when the game began. But the place was hopping at the end of the night.

BENCH HELP

The Hawks went with just three players off the bench, but all made huge contributions.

Bogdanovic made four 3-pointers, Wright had 13 points and Onyeka Okongwu had nine points and six rebounds.

Most tellingly, all three played the entire fourth quarter, forming an effective group with Young.

“When you've got multiple guys who can dribble and make plays, for sure it makes it a lot easier for me,” Young said.

TIP-INS

Heat: Tucker had 11 points. ... Butler nearly had a triple-double with 10 rebounds and eight assists. ... Bam Adebayo had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Hawks: John Collins started again at center in place of injured Clint Capela, who has yet to play in the the series, but wasn't much of a factor. Struggling again with an injured finger, Collins managed just six points and five rebounds. .

UP NEXT

The Hawks have built quite a home-court advantage since mid-January, winning 21 of their last 24 games in the A-T-L. They'll go for their seventh straight home win in Game 4.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler: `I'll Make The Next One'

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler finished with a near triple-double in Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks, but will be most remembered for missing the shot on the final possession. Down by one, Butler misfired on a 3-point shot at the buzzer that allowed the Hawks to steal a 111-110...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Delon Wright
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
De'andre Hunter
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Nate Mcmillan
ClutchPoints

Wild stat shows Hawks star Trae Young’s clutch gene is legit

Trae Young may be struggling to shoot the ball in their playoff series against the Miami Heat, but the Atlanta Hawks star has certainly proven in Game 3 that he can step up when it matters most. After a third-quarter collapse that saw the Heat erase a seven-point halftime deficit...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floater#Ap#The Atlanta Hawks#Heat
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Notable NBA Coach Will Be Fired

FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd thinks one NBA coach won’t be back with their team next year; but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Taking to Twitter during a pivotal Game 3 in Brooklyn, Uncle Colin tossed out his prediction:. “Steve Nash will probably be the happiest coach...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
Yardbarker

Trae Young's late-game winner lifts Hawks over Heat in Game 3, 111-110

On Friday night, the No. 8 Atlanta Hawks defeated the No. 1 Miami Heat, 111-110, in Game 3 of their first-round best-of-seven playoff series. Late in the fourth quarter, Trae Young hit a driving floater with 4.4 seconds left, lifting the Atlanta Hawks to the Game 3 victory and within a game of the Heat in the series, which Miami still leads, 2-1.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Watch Trae Young hit game-winning floater, keep Hawks playoff hopes alive

Knowing that with a loss their season was essentially over, the Atlanta Hawks played with desperation. They did it from the opening tip. Atlanta’s defensive energy was better than it has been all series, and they were knocking down shots, hitting 54.8% overall on their way to 61 first-half points and a lead.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
61K+
Followers
105K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy