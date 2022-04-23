Amber Alert canceled after 7-year-old Ohio boy found safe

CLEVELAND — Have you seen him?. The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Authorities say Nazier Martin was last seen at his home in the 1400 block of East 174th Street on Monday, April 18. Police say he was reported missing on April 20.
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy is in police custody Thursday after bringing a firearm to Cuyahoga Falls High School. Thursday morning, officials at the school received a tip that a student had a weapon in their possession while on the school property. A school resource officer was notified and was able to located the teen.
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was killed in a single-car crash in Stark County Sunday afternoon, the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported. The incident reportedly took place around 2:45 p.m. on US 30 eastbound in Perry Township, troopers said in a statement. The woman was reportedly driving her Jeep […]
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
CLEVELAND, OH (WTRF) A police sergeant in northeastern Ohio pulled over a couple of small drivers for “speeding” while out on patrol. Sergeant Daubenmire with the Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department captured the exchange on his body cam with the two kids as he was out on patrol. You can see Sgt Daubenmire get out of his […]
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Police are investigating after a 3-month-old baby was kidnapped from a California home. On Monday, San José Police released images from a surveillance camera on Twitter, which show an unidentified man entering a residence on the 1000 block of Elm St. The man then leaves the home carrying an infant carseat that was covered with a blanket. Police say the child, a baby boy named Brandon Cuellar, was inside the carrier.
Last spring, a 28-year-old man in East Liverpool became one of nearly 5,000 Ohioans who lost their lives to drug overdose in 2021.
This man’s life could have been saved if his friends had called 911 in time. But they waited too long. By the time paramedics arrived, he was gone.
...
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 33-year-old man is dead following a shooting early Tuesday morning on Warrensville Heights. Police arrived at the scene around 1 a.m. and found the victim on Walford Road. He was rushed to Hillcrest Hospital, where he died from his injuries. A 16-year-old boy has...
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Stark County with two all-terrain vehicles. Steven Blouir of Canton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash happened at around 10 p.m. Saturday on State Route 172 at Evening Star Avenue in Osnaburg Township, according to a […]
A 28-year-old man suspected of killing four family members in a stabbing attack is under arrest in hospital, police have said.The victims – three women aged in their mid 60s, 40s and 30s, and a man in his 60s – all died at a terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, south-east London in the early hours of Monday.They have been named locally as NHS worker Dolet Hill, her partner Denton Burke, daughter Tanysha Drummonds and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds.It is understood that the suspect was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident and police said he was in a stable...
AKRON, Ohio — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon for treatment of burn injuries connected to an afternoon garage fire in Akron. Fire officials say the flames began around 4:39 p.m. in the 1000 block of Neptune Avenue. Responding fire officials responded to the “fully involved unattached garage fire with neighbors stating a person had been burned.”
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation in Perry Township is underway after a fatal car crash that happened early Friday morning. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred near Perry Park Road and Clark Road on Friday, April 22, around 8:17 a.m. Troopers from the...
Car fire destroys restaurant drive-thru in Chillicotheon scene photographer. A local drive-thru in Chillicothe is closed after a car fire. It happened at Long John Silvers on Bridge Street at around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
