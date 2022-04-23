ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

Amber Alert canceled after 7-year-old Ohio boy found safe

 3 days ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio — An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 7-year-old child was found safe early Saturday morning. The Springfield Police Department in Clark County said Kaiden Coran was taken...

Cleveland police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

CLEVELAND — Have you seen him?. The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Authorities say Nazier Martin was last seen at his home in the 1400 block of East 174th Street on Monday, April 18. Police say he was reported missing on April 20.
CLEVELAND, OH
16-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Cuyahoga Falls High School

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy is in police custody Thursday after bringing a firearm to Cuyahoga Falls High School. Thursday morning, officials at the school received a tip that a student had a weapon in their possession while on the school property. A school resource officer was notified and was able to located the teen.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
3-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped from California Home as Grandmother Unloaded Groceries: Police

Police are investigating after a 3-month-old baby was kidnapped from a California home. On Monday, San José Police released images from a surveillance camera on Twitter, which show an unidentified man entering a residence on the 1000 block of Elm St. The man then leaves the home carrying an infant carseat that was covered with a blanket. Police say the child, a baby boy named Brandon Cuellar, was inside the carrier.
SAN JOSE, CA
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WTRF- 7News

Man died in fatal motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol,  20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
16-year-old boy accused of shooting, killing man in Warrensville Heights

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 33-year-old man is dead following a shooting early Tuesday morning on Warrensville Heights. Police arrived at the scene around 1 a.m. and found the victim on Walford Road. He was rushed to Hillcrest Hospital, where he died from his injuries. A 16-year-old boy has...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

One dead after ATV crash in Stark County

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Stark County with two all-terrain vehicles. Steven Blouir of Canton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash happened at around 10 p.m. Saturday on State Route 172 at Evening Star Avenue in Osnaburg Township, according to a […]
STARK COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Man suspected of killing four family members under arrest in hospital

A 28-year-old man suspected of killing four family members in a stabbing attack is under arrest in hospital, police have said.The victims – three women aged in their mid 60s, 40s and 30s, and a man in his 60s – all died at a terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, south-east London in the early hours of Monday.They have been named locally as NHS worker Dolet Hill, her partner Denton Burke, daughter Tanysha Drummonds and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds.It is understood that the suspect was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident and police said he was in a stable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
Man suffers burns in Akron garage fire: What we know

AKRON, Ohio — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon for treatment of burn injuries connected to an afternoon garage fire in Akron. Fire officials say the flames began around 4:39 p.m. in the 1000 block of Neptune Avenue. Responding fire officials responded to the “fully involved unattached garage fire with neighbors stating a person had been burned.”
AKRON, OH
One dead after fatal accident in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation in Perry Township is underway after a fatal car crash that happened early Friday morning. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred near Perry Park Road and Clark Road on Friday, April 22, around 8:17 a.m. Troopers from the...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
