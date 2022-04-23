ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Sanford non-profit helps local disabled man avoid fines with volunteer housework

By Jeff Levkulich, WFTV.com
 1 day ago
SANFORD, Fla. — Alan Winn’s parents built a house on South Virginia Ave. in Sanford back in 1950 and it’s been his home for most of his life.

Winn says he began a life of service more than 20 years ago, but in all the time he’s spent helping others, he let his own home fall into disrepair.

“I was so busy helping them that basically I let this place go because I wasn’t here that much,” Winn said.

Winn’s yard, roof, garage, and electrical wiring all desperately needed attention. Then, last month, Winn received a letter from the city of Sanford’s Code Enforcement Department outlining everything that needed to be done by May 2 or he could face fines.

In the last year and a half, Winn had provided much-needed help for Sanford resident Erin Schneider, so she decided she’d step in to help.

“It hurt my heart,” Schneider said. “I told my husband, ‘we need to get in here and make a difference for his life,’ because he’s done for so many others. It’s time for him now.”

That’s when Schneider called Red Suitcase Ministries.

The organization was started by a Seminole County deputy who took it upon himself last year to find a homeless veteran in Sanford a new home.

Red Suitcase Ministries has grown to help nearly two dozen more people in the community since then.

They were recently able to secure donations and bring volunteers in to help. On Friday morning, volunteer companies went in to repair Winn’s garage door and clean up the yard.

They’ve also received donations of a washer and dryer.

On Saturday morning, they’ll begin fixing the roof and air conditioning unit.

“We want to make the place look good and fix it up so that he’s comfortable,” Red Suitcase Ministries Chief Governing Officer Kenny Bevan said. “It’s going to be a good thing for the community.”

“Besides the load off my shoulders, it’s a blessing from God,” Winn said. “I totally appreciate what everybody is doing.”

For more information about Red Suitcase Ministries, including how to contribute, click here.

