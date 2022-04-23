Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Friday evening in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:34 p.m. on Asheville Highway near John Dodd Road.

Troopers said, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Asheville Highway. The vehicle was attempting to turn onto John Dodd Road when hit by a motorcycle.

The driver and two passengers of the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital for injuries, according to troopers.

Troopers said, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as 21-year-old Thomas Ben Kannegieter of Pauline.

SCHP said, troopers are investigating the crash at this time.

