Edmonds, WA

Police: Edmonds officer fatally shoots man at motel

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

A police officer shot and killed a man suspected of domestic violence after he moved toward officers with a knife in Edmonds, according to a law enforcement spokeswoman. Public information officer Courtney O’Keefe with...

