HOUSTON – The I-610/59 interchange is one of the most heavily congested, ranking as the number one most congested interchange in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. For the past several years, the improvements designed for this project have aimed to change that. With that being said, another massive closure is going to shut down part of the interchange in order to make room for the work that’s coming up.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO