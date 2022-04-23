ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish lands in Springfield as her collaborative short with The Simpsons premieres on Disney+

 1 day ago

Homer Simpson won't be telling Lisa to 'knock off that racket' when she plays her saxophone alongside a seven-time Grammy Award winner.

Billie Eilish's new collaborative short with the team behind The Simpsons, When Billie Met Lisa, premiered on Disney+ Friday.

The official Disney Instagram account shared a promotional shot for the short with its more than 33 million followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hK6wL_0fHkOi1l00
Collaboration: Homer Simpson won't be telling Lisa to 'knock off that racket' when she plays her saxophone alongside a seven-time Grammy Award winner

The Bad Guy singer, complete with the animated program's trademark yellow skin and her own instantly recognizable black hair, stood on the right of the image singing into an elevated microphone.

The Simpsons' middle child blew into her beloved saxophone on the left while looking up at the pop star.

Disney's Instagram account manager captioned the photo, 'Billie Eilish has arrived in Springfield! [saxophone emoji, microphone emoji] @TheSimpsons: When Billie Met Lisa is now streaming only on #DisneyPlus.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kh4y3_0fHkOi1l00
Out now: Billie Eilish's (pictured 2021) new collaborative short with the team behind The Simpsons, When Billie Met Lisa, premiered on Disney+ Friday

While Disney and the Happier Than Ever singer may be excited about the collaboration, the comments portrayed a more lukewarm reaction from fans of the show.

One user wrote, 'Who wants this? Is anyone actually stoked on this?' while another simply wrote 'why.'

A third questioned whether or not it fell in line with Lisa's likes and dislikes, writing, 'Yup. Because 30yrs of Simpsons have taught me one thing: Lisa is really into pop music. [laughing emoji].'

Eilish announced that she would join Lisa and the rest of The Simpsons gang in an Instagram post last week where she shared the same promotional image.

The short shows Billie and her brother and collaborator FINNEAS after they stumble across Lisa's playing while she searches for a place to play her saxophone.

They then invite the forever young Lisa to a special jam session alongside the pair.

Working with The Simpsons is just the latest in a series of amazing experiences the star has received the opportunity to take part in recently.

Last weekend, the ocean eyes singer became the youngest headliner in Coachella history when she took the stage. She will perform at the festival's second weekend on Saturday, April 23 as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pszn2_0fHkOi1l00
So young: Last weekend, the ocean eyes singer became the youngest headliner in Coachella history when she took the stage (pictured at the show) 

