Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

For 9 innings, the Boston Red Sox were no-hit on Saturday night, April 23rd at Tropicana Field against the Rays. The Red Sox pitchers were dominating, and through 9 innings the game was scoreless. Boston scored 2 runs in the top of the 10th inning, and were 1 out away from a 2-1 victory when Trevor Story threw wide at 1st. The Rays took advantage of the error. The next batter, Kevin Kiermaier drilled a pitch over the right field fence for a 2-run walk-off homer and the Rays beat the Red Sox 3-2.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO