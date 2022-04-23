Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Roberto Perez is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Perez is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knapp versus Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. In 38 plate appearances this season, Perez has a .242 batting average with a .706 OPS, 1 home run,...
For 9 innings, the Boston Red Sox were no-hit on Saturday night, April 23rd at Tropicana Field against the Rays. The Red Sox pitchers were dominating, and through 9 innings the game was scoreless. Boston scored 2 runs in the top of the 10th inning, and were 1 out away from a 2-1 victory when Trevor Story threw wide at 1st. The Rays took advantage of the error. The next batter, Kevin Kiermaier drilled a pitch over the right field fence for a 2-run walk-off homer and the Rays beat the Red Sox 3-2.
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Ross Stripling and the Toronto Blue Jays. Maldonado is starting at catcher over Jason Castro and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Maldonado for 6.9 FanDuel points on Friday, and he has a $2,300 salary....
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is the wife and now widow to late Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. It was reported Saturday morning that the athlete was walking on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he got struck by...
The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Tomas Nido versus Diamondbacks starter Humberto Castellanos. In 34 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .138 batting average with a .511 OPS, 1 run,...
The Tampa Bay Rays try to snap a three-game home losing streak on Saturday night when they take on the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. It's an ''opener'' night for the Rays, who go with J.P Feyereisen out of the gate. Here's how to watch, with game time, lineups and some great newsy nuggets.
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 17 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with a .732 OPS, 1...
The St. Louis Cardinals got their brooms out for a sweep, but the Miami Marlins had other plans. It wasn’t necessarily easy for the St. Louis Cardinals, but they were able to take the series from the Miami Marlins in Miami’s loanDepot park. Tuesday, Cardinals 5, Marlins 1.
E_Villar (3). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Chicago 3. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Hermosillo (1). HR_Chavis (2), Pérez (1). SB_VanMeter (1), Newman (1). Smyly pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Bruce Dreckman. T_3:08. A_25,005 (41,649).
Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Correa is being replaced at shortstop by Nick Gordon versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 59 plate appearances this season, Correa has a .192 batting average with a .577 OPS, 1 home...
Kevin Gausman pitched into the ninth inning and Matt Chapman went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 3-2 victory over the host Boston Red Sox on Thursday afternoon. Gausman (1-1) worked eight-plus frames to earn his first win in his...
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m. Chicago at...
Power-hitting Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts provided a reminder Friday night that he can flash his glove in the field. In the bottom of the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, third baseman Yandy Diaz lined a bullet that Bogaerts climbed the ladder to snare to end the frame.
