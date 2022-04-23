ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

By Sportradar
WFMZ-TV Online
 1 day ago

E_Bogaerts 2 (3), Story (1). DP_Boston 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 8....

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Roberto Perez not in Pittsburgh's Saturday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Roberto Perez is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Perez is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knapp versus Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. In 38 plate appearances this season, Perez has a .242 batting average with a .706 OPS, 1 home run,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Lose to Tampa Bay 3-2 in 10 Innings on a Wild Walk-Off [VIDEO]

For 9 innings, the Boston Red Sox were no-hit on Saturday night, April 23rd at Tropicana Field against the Rays. The Red Sox pitchers were dominating, and through 9 innings the game was scoreless. Boston scored 2 runs in the top of the 10th inning, and were 1 out away from a 2-1 victory when Trevor Story threw wide at 1st. The Rays took advantage of the error. The next batter, Kevin Kiermaier drilled a pitch over the right field fence for a 2-run walk-off homer and the Rays beat the Red Sox 3-2.
BOSTON, MA
WFMZ-TV Online

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_N.Lowe, Texas, .382; Benintendi, Kansas City, .372; Franco, Tampa Bay, .367; Arraez, Minnesota, .364; Ramírez, Cleveland, .364; Bogaerts, Boston, .357; Kwan, Cleveland, .357; J.Crawford, Seattle, .333; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .333; Meadows, Detroit, .333. RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 14; Devers, Boston, 11; Franco, Tampa Bay, 11; A.García, Texas, 10; Kwan, Cleveland, 10;...
MLB
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Houston versus Blue Jays

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Ross Stripling and the Toronto Blue Jays. Maldonado is starting at catcher over Jason Castro and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Maldonado for 6.9 FanDuel points on Friday, and he has a $2,300 salary....
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Boston, PA
Boston, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Tampa, FL
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Wills
Person
Vic Carapazza
Person
Jerry Meals
numberfire.com

James McCann not in Mets' Saturday lineup

New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Tomas Nido versus Diamondbacks starter Humberto Castellanos. In 34 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .138 batting average with a .511 OPS, 1 run,...
PHOENIX, AZ
WFMZ-TV Online

Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 2

E_K.Marte (3). DP_New York 0, Arizona 2. LOB_New York 6, Arizona 9. 2B_Do.Smith (1), Walker (2), P.Smith (3). 3B_McNeil (1), Perdomo (1). SB_Varsho (2). SF_Peralta (1). Williams pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd. WP_Ottavino, Nelson. Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Rob Drake. T_3:19. A_25,413...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#Boston 4#Tampa Bay 3#V Zquez#Tampa Bay 2#Tampa Bay 8#Iphrerbbso Boston
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios not in Dodgers' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 17 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with a .732 OPS, 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Good, Bad and Ugly from Cardinals series with Marlins

The St. Louis Cardinals got their brooms out for a sweep, but the Miami Marlins had other plans. It wasn’t necessarily easy for the St. Louis Cardinals, but they were able to take the series from the Miami Marlins in Miami’s loanDepot park. Tuesday, Cardinals 5, Marlins 1.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WFMZ-TV Online

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2

E_Villar (3). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Chicago 3. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Hermosillo (1). HR_Chavis (2), Pérez (1). SB_VanMeter (1), Newman (1). Smyly pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Bruce Dreckman. T_3:08. A_25,005 (41,649).
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Carlos Correa not in Twins' Sunday lineup

Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Correa is being replaced at shortstop by Nick Gordon versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 59 plate appearances this season, Correa has a .192 batting average with a .577 OPS, 1 home...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Kevin Gausman shines as Blue Jays hold off Red Sox

Kevin Gausman pitched into the ninth inning and Matt Chapman went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 3-2 victory over the host Boston Red Sox on Thursday afternoon. Gausman (1-1) worked eight-plus frames to earn his first win in his...
BOSTON, MA
WFMZ-TV Online

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m. Chicago at...
NHL
NESN

Check Out Xander Bogaerts’ Impressive Leaping Grab Vs. Rays

Power-hitting Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts provided a reminder Friday night that he can flash his glove in the field. In the bottom of the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, third baseman Yandy Diaz lined a bullet that Bogaerts climbed the ladder to snare to end the frame.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy