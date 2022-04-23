ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Lawrence man sentenced to over 8 years for 2017 killing of 26-year-old man

By Brian Dulle
 1 day ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 25-year-old Lawrence man was sentenced Friday in prison for the 2017 killing of 26-year-old Bryce Holladay.

A Douglas County judge sentenced Steven Austin Drake to eight years and four months in the Kansas Department of Corrections, denying his request for a smaller sentence.

Drake was found guilty by a jury on Feb. 18, 2022.

The incident took place on Sept. 19, 2017 in which Holladay entered a home and refused to leave for several hours. After a skirmish at the front door to the home, Drake shot the victim in the face where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drake had sent multiple texts messages saying that he was going to shoot Holladay before he retrieved a gun from a bedroom and fired one shot at close range.

The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

