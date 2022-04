Evan Kane signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday, committing to Rhodes College in front of family, friends, teammates. “It feels great. I had a lot of ups and downs through this whole process — a lot of injuries that I had to come back from and I had to deal with,” Kane said. “I’m so happy to be signing for Rhodes and to be continuing my career with my brother, who I lost my last year with due to COVID, and it’s really special for me to share the next two years with him."

CUMMING, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO