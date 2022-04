Officiating has been a big story in the playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors, and that was the case again in Saturday’s Game 4. The Raptors staved off elimination with a 110-102 win, forcing the series back to Philadelphia for a Game 5. 76ers center Joel Embiid clearly felt that the officials played a role in that outcome based on his actions as he was walking off the court. TV cameras caught Embiid sarcastically applauding in the direction of the referees as he headed to the locker room.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO