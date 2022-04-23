ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Cows remain on the loose in NC after tractor-trailer overturns on I-40

By Kayla Morton
CBS 17
CBS 17
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ij7xy_0fHkNB3h00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) – MOOOOOOVE OVER!

It’s okay if you did a double-take driving on Interstate-40 early Thursday morning. You really did see a cow. Or 10.

The City of Winston-Salem shut down I-40 headed north near exit 52 just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday after an 18-wheeler carrying a herd of cattle overturned, turning them loose.

Crews also couldn’t get all of the cattle back in the truck, allowing about 10 out of sight.

Those 10 are still missing as of Friday night, a tweet from the city said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Accidents
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Pedestrian dead in I-40 crash near Elm-Eugene Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian died in a crash on Sunday according the Greensboro Police Department. Officers say they responded to the area of Interstate-40 East and Elm-Eugene Street at 5:06 a.m. in connection to a “vehicle crash with personal injury.” Officers say that Shaun Hall, 44, was driving a Toyota Tundra eastbound on […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cows#I 40#Cattle#Tractor#Accident#Moooooove#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Three-year-old girl who died after being swept over North Carolina waterfall is pictured as family say ‘angels caught her’

The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
ACCIDENTS
CBS 17

CBS 17

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy