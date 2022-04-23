Cows remain on the loose in NC after tractor-trailer overturns on I-40

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) – MOOOOOOVE OVER!

It’s okay if you did a double-take driving on Interstate-40 early Thursday morning. You really did see a cow. Or 10.

The City of Winston-Salem shut down I-40 headed north near exit 52 just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday after an 18-wheeler carrying a herd of cattle overturned, turning them loose.

Crews also couldn’t get all of the cattle back in the truck, allowing about 10 out of sight.

Those 10 are still missing as of Friday night, a tweet from the city said.

