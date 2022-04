SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — School administrators stepped up safety measures at the Hillsdale High School prom Saturday night following a recent COVID outbreak at another San Mateo school’s prom. Hillsdale students said it was their first prom post pandemic and they did not mind the extra steps. “We’re so excited. We’ve been excited the whole day,” said junior Maryanna Oliveira. “I didn’t want to miss it. It’s something that you talk about for the rest of your life,” said student Lexi Stevens. Limos and party buses pulled up to the San Francisco Design Center with young people streaming out in sharp tuxedos and...

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO