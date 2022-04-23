ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooreville, MS

Troopers roll to Game 1 playoff win

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GU67Y_0fHkLMq600

MOOREVILLE – Mooreville poured it on early and never let up on Friday night.

The Troopers opened the Class 4A baseball playoffs with a 14-1 win in five innings in Game 1 of their series versus South Pontotoc. The teams met again Saturday in Springville.

Mooreville (19-6), ranked No. 6 by the Daily Journal, scored five times in the first inning and hit the mercy rule threshold with a seven-run fourth.

“The guys have been amped up,” Mooreville coach Derek Thompson said. “This is an older group that’s been here a couple of times. As a coach, you hate to say, ‘find ways to turn it on, turn it off.’”

The Troopers collected 11 hits, including three doubles. Jud Files blasted a two-run homer in the first inning to make it 4-0, and the route was on.

Seven Mooreville hitters had at least one hit, and eight had at least one RBI.

“We’ve done it all season,” Files said. “We started off kind of slow, but here these past few weeks it’s just been lights out, one through nine.”

South Pontotoc starter Hunter Bagwell (5-2) never looked comfortable on the mound. He walked eight, including five in the first inning.

Mooreville’s J.W. Armistead (7-1) wasn’t his sharpest, either, but he’s been battling illness this week. He mustered through four innings, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

“He wasn’t great tonight, but he fought through it,” Thompson said.

Mooreville scored two runs in the second, as Jacob Scott came home on an error and Armistead drove in a run with a single, making it 7-1.

The Troopers kept the pressure on South Pontotoc on the base paths, stealing eight bags.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Mooreville sent 12 batters to the plate in the fourth and banged out five hits.

Big Stat: Mason McMillin was walked four times, stole four bases and scored three runs.

Coach Speak: “We’ve got to make our own breaks, because we’re not getting any.” – South Pontotoc’s Jeff Harmon

Comments / 0

Related
Vicksburg Post

Lady Vikes go cold, get swept in first round of 6A softball playoffs

Warren Central danced around trouble all game long, but finally found it — and with it, the end of its season. Kalee Stinnett hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Harrison Central edged Warren Central 3-2 on Saturday to clinch a first-round MHSAA Class 6A softball playoff series.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Mooreville, MS
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troopers#The Daily Journal
WTOK-TV

USM rallies to win 13th consecutive game, seize baseball series from Rice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Blake Johnson and Gabe Montenegro each drove in two runs in a five-run, fifth inning, as sixth-ranked University of Southern Mississippi rallied for a 6-3 Conference USA baseball victory over Rice University Saturday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park. Trailing 3-1, back-to-back doubles by Will McGillis and...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Chronicle

Warriors Sweep Bobcats in Key Matchup

Aberdeen Pitching — Balesteri 5.1 IP, 5 hits, 3 ER, 7 K, 4 BB; Pisani 0.2 IP, 1 hit, 0 ER, BB; Highlights — Heggle RBI;. Rochester Pitching — Parrish 6.1 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; O’Conner 0.2 IP, 0 hits, 0 ER, K, BB; Highlights — Quarnstrom 2-4, RBI; Hartley 2-3, 2B, run; Groninger 1-3, RBI;
ROCHESTER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KPLC TV

Cowgirls Pick Up First Game Of Series Against Lamar, 6-2

BEAUMONT, Texas- Consistent scoring and timely hitting led McNeese softball to a 6-2 win at Lamar in seven innings during the first game of the series Friday night. McNeese improves to 27-17 on the season while Lamar drops to 9-28. The Cowgirls scored in the top of the third inning...
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

SOFTBALL: Lady Bears top Lady Cats; BC rallies past Lumberton

ORANGEFIELD – Getting a pair of two-run homers from Shae Fontenot and Lexis Moss, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears wrapped up the District 22-4A regular season with a 6-0 victory over the Orangefield Lady Bobcats at Lady Bobcat Field Friday night. The Lady Bears finished the regular season with...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
DeSoto Times Today

Pool inducted into Holmes Sports Hall of Fame

Hernando native Robert Pool was one of six honorees recently inducted into the 2022 Holmes Community College Sports Hall of Fame for his 18-year career as a football coach for the Bulldogs. A ceremony and banquet was held April 14 at the Frank Branch Coliseum in Goodman. Pool earned a...
HERNANDO, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
10K+
Followers
349
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy