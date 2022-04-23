Troopers roll to Game 1 playoff win

MOOREVILLE – Mooreville poured it on early and never let up on Friday night.

The Troopers opened the Class 4A baseball playoffs with a 14-1 win in five innings in Game 1 of their series versus South Pontotoc. The teams met again Saturday in Springville.

Mooreville (19-6), ranked No. 6 by the Daily Journal, scored five times in the first inning and hit the mercy rule threshold with a seven-run fourth.

“The guys have been amped up,” Mooreville coach Derek Thompson said. “This is an older group that’s been here a couple of times. As a coach, you hate to say, ‘find ways to turn it on, turn it off.’”

The Troopers collected 11 hits, including three doubles. Jud Files blasted a two-run homer in the first inning to make it 4-0, and the route was on.

Seven Mooreville hitters had at least one hit, and eight had at least one RBI.

“We’ve done it all season,” Files said. “We started off kind of slow, but here these past few weeks it’s just been lights out, one through nine.”

South Pontotoc starter Hunter Bagwell (5-2) never looked comfortable on the mound. He walked eight, including five in the first inning.

Mooreville’s J.W. Armistead (7-1) wasn’t his sharpest, either, but he’s been battling illness this week. He mustered through four innings, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

“He wasn’t great tonight, but he fought through it,” Thompson said.

Mooreville scored two runs in the second, as Jacob Scott came home on an error and Armistead drove in a run with a single, making it 7-1.

The Troopers kept the pressure on South Pontotoc on the base paths, stealing eight bags.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Mooreville sent 12 batters to the plate in the fourth and banged out five hits.

Big Stat: Mason McMillin was walked four times, stole four bases and scored three runs.

Coach Speak: “We’ve got to make our own breaks, because we’re not getting any.” – South Pontotoc’s Jeff Harmon