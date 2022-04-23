ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Community members plan worship events for local churches

By Markeshia Jackson
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZCql_0fHkLHQT00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — While some of our local churches are finding it hard to stay afloat, many are using these times to come together and worship as one.

There’s a church on just about every corner in Wichita Falls, and with such a strong religious presence, religious leaders like Reverend David Sapata say it’s time again for all of them to come together in fellowship.

“We’re inviting the community – if they are in need of anything, to come on that day, and let’s have revival and come together and pray and pray on that day,” Reverend Sapata of Solid Rock House of God said.

The day that Reverend Sapata is talking about is an upcoming church revival that’s being organized by his brother in Christ Scotty Kemper.

“My mission just happened all of a sudden just in the last couple of months,” Kemper said. “God always put it on my heart to do something, but I didn’t know what to do or how to do it, but in the last couple of months ago, he got my attention and I’m just doing what I’m supposed to do.”

Century-old church gets much-needed upgrades

Kemper said once he came up with the idea of a church revival, that’s when he started knocking on the doors of local churches to see who’d want to participate, with several churches taking him up on his offer.

“We got about five pastors preaching, we got people singing, we’ll even have a baptismal, food and drinks like hot dogs, chips,” Kemper said.

Kemper and Reverend Sapata said a good time like this will be great for our local churches, since many were hit hard during the pandemic and are still working on getting those attendance numbers back up, something this event could help with.

“We trust that the fire of God is still moving in the latter days, and we’re just trusting that the community come together,” Sapata said. “We should be running to the cross, not running away from the cross.”

Getting our local churches together doesn’t stop at the revival, it’ll be followed up the next weekend by Reverend Sapata’s Wichita Falls Prayer Walk, where members of the community will walk all around the city, praying for its people.

Health District provides update on boosters

“The next two Saturdays, the fire of God is going to be moving in Wichita Falls, and we truly believe that,” Sapata said.

The celebration will be a time to gather and worship with your neighbors.

The revival will be taking place outdoors on Saturday, April 23, at 458 Pecanway, with things officially getting underway at 2:00 p.m.

Reverend Sapata’s prayer walk will take place Saturday, April 30, and start at 8:00 a.m. at The Falls waterfalls. Food and service will follow the prayer walk at the Lucy Park Pavilion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

YMCA along with local agencies to kick off community wellness event

HONOLULU (KITV4) – In an effort to keep Hawaii communities healthier and thriving First Vitals, NIU Health, One Community Hawaii, Times Pharmacy and the Nuuanu YMCA will be offering a special community wellness event. The event is providing free services for COVID-19 vaccine, biometric testing, COVID antibody testing, boosters...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Society
FOX Carolina

Upstate church holds community event in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Redemption Church held a community event called “Worship on the Water” in downtown Greenville on Sunday. The event took place on the TD Stage at The Peace Center and started at 10:00 a.m. The event included live music, food and prize giveaways. Redemption...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kfdx#Solid Rock House#Kemper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

Woman sentenced to prison for kidnapping sister’s baby

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for kidnapping a baby, after being found competent to stand trial after treatment at the state hospital. Latoya Reece was judged competent in February after being committed to the state hospital. An evaluation found her incompetent to stand trial […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Can you ID? WFPD looking for fast food burglary suspect

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help in identifying the suspect of three fast food burglaries that happened Tuesday morning. The three separate, but related burglaries happened between 4:56 a.m. and 5:38 a.m. at the following locations: Burger King at 1307 Holliday Sonic at 4115 Jacksboro Highway Sonic at 3200 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

King’s Food embezzler remains on probation

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An embezzler who took hundreds of thousands of dollars from a now closed Wichita Falls grocery store apparently will remain on probation and continue making restitution payments after a revocation hearing Friday, April 22. Prosecutors filed the motion in March stating Debra Blaine, 65, was delinquent on her restitution payments, fees […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy