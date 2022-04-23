Community members plan worship events for local churches

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — While some of our local churches are finding it hard to stay afloat, many are using these times to come together and worship as one.

There’s a church on just about every corner in Wichita Falls, and with such a strong religious presence, religious leaders like Reverend David Sapata say it’s time again for all of them to come together in fellowship.

“We’re inviting the community – if they are in need of anything, to come on that day, and let’s have revival and come together and pray and pray on that day,” Reverend Sapata of Solid Rock House of God said.

The day that Reverend Sapata is talking about is an upcoming church revival that’s being organized by his brother in Christ Scotty Kemper.

“My mission just happened all of a sudden just in the last couple of months,” Kemper said. “God always put it on my heart to do something, but I didn’t know what to do or how to do it, but in the last couple of months ago, he got my attention and I’m just doing what I’m supposed to do.”

Kemper said once he came up with the idea of a church revival, that’s when he started knocking on the doors of local churches to see who’d want to participate, with several churches taking him up on his offer.

“We got about five pastors preaching, we got people singing, we’ll even have a baptismal, food and drinks like hot dogs, chips,” Kemper said.

Kemper and Reverend Sapata said a good time like this will be great for our local churches, since many were hit hard during the pandemic and are still working on getting those attendance numbers back up, something this event could help with.

“We trust that the fire of God is still moving in the latter days, and we’re just trusting that the community come together,” Sapata said. “We should be running to the cross, not running away from the cross.”

Getting our local churches together doesn’t stop at the revival, it’ll be followed up the next weekend by Reverend Sapata’s Wichita Falls Prayer Walk, where members of the community will walk all around the city, praying for its people.

“The next two Saturdays, the fire of God is going to be moving in Wichita Falls, and we truly believe that,” Sapata said.

The celebration will be a time to gather and worship with your neighbors.

The revival will be taking place outdoors on Saturday, April 23, at 458 Pecanway, with things officially getting underway at 2:00 p.m.

Reverend Sapata’s prayer walk will take place Saturday, April 30, and start at 8:00 a.m. at The Falls waterfalls. Food and service will follow the prayer walk at the Lucy Park Pavilion.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.