Broomfield, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 20:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and...

alerts.weather.gov

Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Badlands Area, Bennett County Area, Haakon County Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Badlands Area; Bennett County Area; Haakon County Area; Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County; West Central Plains; Ziebach County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FROM PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA TO SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA .Gusty winds and very low humidity this afternoon and early evening will produce critical fire weather conditions across many areas to the east of the Black Hills and into central South Dakota. Northwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph can be expected, strongest across south central South Dakota, along with humidities dropping to around 15 percent. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 329, 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 329 West Central Plains, 330 Ziebach County, 331 Haakon County Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Crook County Plains, Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Crook County Plains; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Weston County Plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 321, 322, 325, 326, AND 333 .Warm, very dry, and breezy conditions will develop across much of the northeast Wyoming plains, the southern Black Hills, and far southwest South Dakota this afternoon. Relative humidities will drop to near or below 15 percent in the afternoon with gusty west to southwest winds, supporting critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 321, 322, 325, 326, AND 333 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area and 333 Bennett County Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning is in effect now to 8 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 220, 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, as well as the upper Arkansas River Valley A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...222...226... 227...228...229 AND 230 Winds across the area will continue to decrease throughout the evening and overnight and relative humidity values will continue to increase, therefore the Red Flag Warning has been allowed to expire.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

I-70 Closed In Both Directions At Vail Pass

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Safety concerns forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to close a section of Interstate 70 on Saturday afternoon. The closure starts for eastbound drivers at the Vail exit, while it starts at Copper Mountain for westbound drivers. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) Images from a CDOT camera at Vail Pass show drivers outside of their vehicles, standing on a snow-covered roadway, waiting for it to reopen. As of 6 p.m., the interstate was still closed. There haven’t been any reports of injuries. The closure illustrated the juxtaposition with the Front Range and the Denver metro area where wind and dry conditions have dominated for what feels like forever. Lakewood’s fire ban is now in effect for the city’s parks and open space areas, which means no fires of any kind in these locations, no model rockets and essentially no smoking outside vehicles or buildings. — City of Lakewood, Colorado (@LakewoodColo) April 23, 2022 While temperatures were much cooler than Friday, fire danger is still a concern prompting several municipalities and county sheriff’s offices to enact fire bans in the metro area. It’s not clear when I-70 will reopen.
VAIL, CO
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 12 PM to 8 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226...227...229 AND 230 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity values, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 226...227...229 and 230. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts... Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for NEZ434, NEZ435 by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: NEZ434; NEZ435 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 434...435...436 AND 437 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 434 AND 435 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 434 and 435. * WIND...West sustained 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 13 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 13:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County A Red Flag Warning is in effect now to 8 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 220, 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, as well as the upper Arkansas River Valley A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 220 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity values, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 220. * Winds...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...In the upper 40s. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 12:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or are expected to occur shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND CLAY AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES IN NC * TIMING...through 8 PM this evening. * WIND...Sustained winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent or lower this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont and Teller counties, and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221...222...226...227...228...229...230...231...232...233 234...235...236 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 221...222...226...227 228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235...236 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread on Monday.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA...SOUTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA...NORTHEASTERN NEBRASKA...AND FAR NORTHWESTERN IOWA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Fire weather zones 001, 012, 020, and 031. In Nebraska...Fire weather zones 013 and 014. In South Dakota...Fire weather zones 038, 039, 050, 052, 053, 054, 055, 056, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 065, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, and 071. * WIND...Northwesterly winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Custer County Plains, Fall River County Area, Pine Ridge Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Custer County Plains; Fall River County Area; Pine Ridge Area; Southern Black Hills RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 321, 322, 325, AND 326 .Warm, very dry, and breezy conditions will develop across much of the northeast Wyoming plains, the southern Black Hills, and far southwest South Dakota Monday afternoon. Relative humidities will drop to near or below 15 percent in the afternoon, with gusty west to southwest winds, supporting critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 321, 322, 325, AND 326 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains and 326 Pine Ridge Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Central Lake county including Leadville, East Chaffee county above 9000 feet, the northern Sangre De Cristo mountains, the Wet mountains above 10000 feet, and Pikes Peak above 11000 feet. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow packed road conditions tonight across the higher terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kent, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Kent; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which remains in effect into the early evening. * Timing...Until 7 PM CDT today. * Wind...Southwest around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which remains in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening and Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Timing...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Monday and Tuesday. * Wind...On Monday: Southwest at 15-25 mph. On Tuesday: Southwest at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest Tuesday night and decreasing to 20-30 mph thereafter. * Humidity...On Monday: As low as 5 percent on the Caprock; 10 percent in the Rolling Plains. On Tuesday: lower to middle teens. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
KENT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Western Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Western Crook BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County and Butte County. In Wyoming, Northern Campbell County, Northeastern Crook County and Western Crook County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains and Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

