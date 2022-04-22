Here are Friday's high school sports results

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS SOCCER

Kimberly 3, Bay Port 1

SUAMICO - The Papermakers got goals from Jenna Scholz, Abby Lom and Laura Bouruc to defeat the Pirates in a nonconference game.

Alli Steeno assisted on Scholz’s goal and Senah Hanes assisted on Bouruc’s goal for Kimberly, which is 8-0 overall.

Bay Port’s goal came on a free kick in the closing minutes.

Homestead 4, Oshkosh West 1

OSHKOSH - The Highlanders scored two goals in each half in their win over the Wildcats.

Oshkosh West got its goal in the first half from Maddie Choinski with Laney Wiebel getting an assist.

Britt Hable had seven saves for Oshkosh West.

Pulaski 10, New London 0

NEW LONDON - The Red Raiders got two goals from Alyssa Jarock, Gianna Logue and Sarah Johnson in the win over the Bulldogs.

Julie Truckenbrod, Mia Naumann, Isabella Logue and Ellie Mangold also had goals for Pulaski.

Naumann, Laci Lemke, Isabella Louge and Brianna Kapla had assists.

Peighton Bradenburg was in goal for Pulaski and faced no shots.

BASEBALL

Stratford 8, Abbotsford/Colby 1

STRATFORD - The Tigers’ Brady Schmidt, Henry Zaleski and Camden Daul collaborated on a two-hitter in the win over the Falcons.

Schmidt pitched the first four innings, allowing one run on two hits. Zaleski pitched the next two innings with Daul striking out the side in the seventh.

Zaleski had a double for Stratford, while John Seitz hit a home run.

Mateo Lopez took the loss for Abbotsford/Colby.

Crivitz 13, Goodman-Pembine 7

CRIVITZ - The Wolverines scored 13 runs on eight hits and 10 walks in the win over the Patriots.

Sean Christiansen had three hits, including a double, and scored four runs for Crivitz. Eli Gruszynski and Kaiden Goltz both drove in three runs.

Brady Tadisch and Chad Schroeder limited Goodman-Pembine to four hits. Schroeder pitched the last four innings and got the win.

Ryan Ehlert pitched the fourth and fifth innings for Goodman-Pembine and took the loss.

SOFTBALL

Hortonville 2, Kimberly 1

HORTONVILLE - The Polar Bears got a pair of solo home runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for the walk-off victory.

Kimberly scored in the top of the seventh to go ahead 1-0, then Maggie Werner led off the bottom of the seventh with a home run to tie the game. Hannah Meshnick followed with a home run for the win.

Wausau West 10, Wausau East 9

WAUSAU - The Warriors rallied from a 9-4 deficit with three runs in the sixth inning and three in the seventh to pull out the victory.

Wausau West pounded out 15 hits in the win over the Lumberjacks.

Autumn Hughes got the win for Wausau West. Tristan Young took the loss for Wausau East.

New London 14, Seymour 2

SEYMOUR - The Bulldogs scored six runs in the second inning and six runs in the sixth inning for a six-inning victory.

Molly Kable was 4-for-5 with a home run, six RBI and three runs scored for New London. Emma Reismann and Brooklyn Fuerst each drove in two runs.

Kenna Mix pitched a complete game for the win. She allowed three hits, no earned runs and struck out 13 batters.

NEW Lutheran 10, Crivitz 7

CRIVITZ - The Blazers scored seven runs in the fifth inning to erase a 6-1 deficit in their victory over the Wolverines.

Janyssa Johnson had two hits and three RBI for NEW Lutheran.

Lexie Meerstein pitched a complete game to get the win.

Cilena Guns had two hits, including a double, for Crivitz. Nilea Guns also had two hits.

Isabelle Danielzchek took the loss for Crivitz.

BOYS GOLF

Appleton North 161, Appleton East 176

At Reid Golf Course, par 35

Appleton North: Rasmus Madsen 37, Brendan Lemery 37, Dane Heindel 42, Kyle Schabo 45.

Appleton East: Jake Prestigiacomo 43, Lucas Wittak 43, Kenny Kapheim 45, Aiden O’Hagan 45.

Neenah 173, Appleton West 188

At Winagamie Golf Course, par 36

Neenah: John Callahan 38, Eli Oitzinger 42, Carson Schultz 46, Payton Kramer 47.

Appleton West: Lucas Burry 40, Jack Blair 47, Thomas Wendt 50, Prestyn Evers 51.

Winneconne Invite

At Lake Breeze, par 72

WINNECONNE 354, OSHKOSH NORTH 364, ST. MARY CATHOLIC 368, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 376, PARDEEVILLE 384, WAUPACA 400, OSHKOSH WEST 437, STOCKBRIDGE 457, LUXEMBURG-CASCO 463, HOWARDS GROVE 465

Top 5 individuals: Spencer Lynch SMC 68, Isaac Geffers ON 80, Julian Bourne WIN 83, Cooper Janesscheck PAR 83, Carson Hall WIN 84.

BOYS TENNIS

Stevens Point 4, West De Pere 3

Chase Colucci WDP def. Matt Davis 6-1, 6-2; Mason DeBot SP def. Jeremy Weller 7-5, 6-4; Abram McGrath WDP def. Winston Hill 6-3, 6-0; Nathan Darrow WDP def. Jacob Lutgen 6-3, 6-0.

Noah Hlavac/Luke Hinchcliffe SP def. Jameson Beardsley/Kaydyn Shaw 6-0, 6-0; Jack Diekelman/Marek Woytasik SP def. Trent Dolan/Karan Mandepudi 6-1, 6-1; Will Bevers/Brock Chandonais SP def. Collin Schneider/Will McMorrow 3-6, 7-5, 13-11.

Stevens Point 4, Ashwaubenon 1

Luke Spika A def. Matt Davis 6-4, 7-6; Mason DeBot SP vs. Eric Bishop (play suspended due to rain); Jack Diekelman SP vs. Owen Founder (play suspended due to rain); Carter Gaede SP def. Cole Hansen 6-0, 6-0.

Luke Hinchcliffe/Noah Hlavac SP def. Jonathan Bielke/Ben Buchmann 6-0, 6-0; Brock Chandonais/Marek Woytasik SP def. Owen DeGroot/Logan Van Gheem 6-0, 6-2; Will Bevers/Adam Rust SP def. Samuel Woodbridge/Ashtyn Andersen 6-0, 6-1.

Sheboygan South 4, Green Bay Southwest 3

Ty Smith SS def. Brody Klug 6-7 (5), 6-3, 12-10; Kyle Flook SS def. Daniel Perczya 6-1, 2-6, 10-2; Aiden Blomwillis SS def. Brett Deines 6-3, 7-5; Touger Yang SS def. Jensen Troup 6-0, 6-1.

Conner McNamee/Isaiah Kapalin GBSW def. Ben Beumler/Luis Beltran 6-2, 5-7, 10-8; Nathan Piatroski/Sawyer Duquaine GBSW def. Nic Vang/Tim Vang 6-4, 7-5; Zach Bushmaker/Kaydin Landetta GBSW def. Jordan Culp/Muaj Thao 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

Mukwonago 5, De Pere 2

Kallin Davies M def. Brett Daniels 6-0, 4-6, 10-5; Elijah Vento M def. Stefen Graf 6-1, 6-1; Martin Blaha DP def. Austin Stevens 6-4, 4-6, 10-3; Nate Christensen M def. Brant LaTour 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

Andrew LaBelle/Ryan LaBelle M def. Jackson Harpt/Owen McDonough 6-1, 6-1; Brady Wierzbicki/Andrew Davies M def. Nicholas Shere/Kegan McDonough 6-3, 6-2; Sam Cumicek/Bennett Hogeland DP def. Skyler Schneider/Chase Szatkowski 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.

De Pere 7, Kimberly 0

Brett Daniels def. Sidd Mahoney 6-2, 6-1; Jackson Harpt def. Eli Reider 6-4, 6-1; Owen McDonough def. Gage Stahmann 6-1, 6-0; Austen Bowen def. Zach Klobucarich 7-5, 6-0.

Martin Blaha/Brant LaTour def. Andrew Nhan/Matt Burman 6-2, 6-2; Nicholas Shere/Bennett Hogeland def. Aiden Doyle/Ben Schmidt 6-0, 6-1; Joseph Schneider/Sam Cumicek def. Carson Mayer/Eddie Heinan 6-0, 6-0.

Oshkosh West 7, Kaukauna 0

Jacob Stinski def. Henry Wolfe 6-2, 6-1; Yosef Edsell def. Vincent Terry 6-2, 6-0; Turner Wuest def. Justin Sprangers 6-1, 6-0; Max Carlin def. Hayden Kihl 6-0, 6-3.

Patrick Gannon/Anders Larson def. Ian Berken/Zach Voet 6-1, 6-0; Hans Larson/Ryan Jorgensen def. Keaton Gaffney/William Velicer 6-2, 6-2; Nyle Dar/Jack Rasmussen OW def. Kalon Dvorak/Braden Baumgart 6-1, 6-0.

Plymouth 6, Howards Grove 1

Owen Plate P def. Charles Marten 6-0, 6-0; Jaren Baltus P def. Lucas Sorenson 6-1, 6-0; Parker Lehn P def. Valor Yost 6-0, 6-0; Brock Roehrborn HG def. Ryan McEvoy 7-5, 6-4.

Nikolai Jirikowic/Gaven Marx P def. Drew Loomis/Ben Lombardo 6-2, 7-5; Ryan Selk/Kevin Smith P def. Nate Rosenthal/Carter Maranell 6-3, 6-3; Braden Neu/Jake Laehn P def. Nick Eirich/Elijah Horn 6-1, 6-3.

TRACK AND FIELD

Winneconne Under The Lights Invitational

GIRLS

WINNECONNE 218, SHEBOYGAN FALLS 118, XAVIER 86, ST. MARY’S SPRINGS 72, VALDERS 53, BRILLION 40, OMRO 38, SEYMOUR 26

100: 1, Ashley Wisnefske WI :13.64; 2, Kaylee McLeod WI :13.78; 3, Jenna Norgel SF :13.79. 200: 1, Francesca Verich WI :27.12; 2, Grace Coon SMS :27.80; 3, Carsyn Stempa X :28.09. 400: 1, Joey Perry WI :59.85; 2, Francesca Verich WI 1:03.10; 3, Carsyn Stempa X 1:03.70. 800: 1, Sophie Yetter WI 2:28.12; 2, Joey Perry WI 2:33.09; 3, Hannah Welch V 2:37.25. 1,600: 1, Lilie Fouts X 5:23.85; 2, Sophie Yetter WI 5:24.73; 3, Morgan Breed X 6:14.81. 3,200: 1, Lilie Fouts X 12:17.67; 2, Sophie Yetter WI 12:23.17; 3, Keali Prahl WI 14:00.89. 100H: 1, Summer Stroessner SF :17.79; 2, Marissa Quirk WI :18.40; 3, Avery Kauth V :18.69. 300H: 1, Summer Stroessner SF :49.43; 2, Julia Koch O :50.41; 3, Taylor Rogers WI :53.44. 400R: 1, Winneconne :54.10; 2, Sheboygan Falls :54.59; 3, St. Mary’s Springs :54.79. 800R: 1, Winneconne 1:56.47; 2, Xavier 1:58.54; 3, Omro 1:58.96. 1,600R: 1, Winneconne 4:26.90; 2, St. Mary’s Springs 4:33.06; 3, Xavier 4:37.02. 3,200R: 1, St. Mary’s Springs 10:55.08; 2, Valders 10:56.47; 3, Sheboygan Falls 11:26.73. Shot: 1, Kirsten Patterson WI 33-0.25; 2, Rose Meyer V 31-9.25; 3, Kaylie Wiedmeyer WI 31-2.25. D: 1, Kaylie Wiedmeyer WI 99-0.5; 2, Kristen Patterson WI 96-1; 3, Olivia Hartlep SF 95-0.5. HJ: 1, Joey Perry WI 4-8; 2 (tie), Faith Hafner X and Grace Coon SMS 4-6. PV: 1, Ally Sell O 7-0; 2, Carly Zemke WI 7-0; 3, Lane Warner SEY 7-0. LJ: 1, Rachel Halverson SF 16-5.5; 2, Francesca Verich WI 15-8.5; 3, Isabelle Coon SMS 15-5. TJ: 1, Avery Kauth V 32-11.5; 2, Francesca Verich WI 32-8.75; 3, Ashley Leighton SF 30-5.

BOYS

WINNECONNE 151, SHEBOYGAN FALLS 124, OMRO 108, XAVIER 100, VALDERS 52, BRILLION 43, ST. MARY’S SPRINGS 31, SEYMOUR 26

100: 1, Emmitt Krauter SF :11.41; 2, Evan McCormick X :11.85; 3, Dustin Kerwin SF :11.94. 200: 1, Emmitt Krauter SF :23.01; 2, Cody McLeod WI :24.04; 3, Dustin Kerwin SF :24.21. 400: 1, Evan Heinbigner O :51.83; 2, Caleb Joachim O :52.19; 3, Luke Slaats X :53.03. 1,600: 1, Shane Griepentrog V 4:27.40; 2, Clay Taylor V 4:43.60; 3, Conner Murphy SF 4:50.59. 3,200: 1, Clay Taylor V 9:58.78; 2, Alex Metko B 10:08.54; 3, Logan Murphy SF 10:18.22. 110H: 1, Dawson Vanhandel WI :16.36; 2, Ayden Hart WI :16.41; 3, Rory Hemp WI :16.76. 300H: 1, Dawson Vanhandel WI :42.22; 2, Ayden Hart WI :43.00; 3, Thomas Koffman SMS :43.64. 400R: 1, Sheboygan Falls :46.32; 2, Winneconne :46.54; 3, Xavier :46.98. 800R: 1, Winneconne 1:36.61; 2, Xavier 1:37.23; 3, Omro 1:39.18. 1,600R: 1, Omro 3:34.35; 2, Winneconne 3:34.79; 3, Sheboygan Falls 3:47.86. 3,200R: 1, Omro 8:32.14; 2, Winneconne 8:51.42; 3, Brillion 9:24.67. Shot: 1, Jacob Bretall SF 45-6; 2, Braedy Picard X 45-1; 3, Nick Lueck X 41-11.5. D: 1, Brady Immel WI 146-6; 2, Jacob Bretall SF 127-4; 3, Nick Lueck X 124-10. HJ: 1, Dustin Kerwin SF 6-0; 2, Brady Hager O 5-8; 3, Hamin You B 5-6. PV: 1, Luke Risse V 11-6; 2, Bryce Crowley O 10-0; 3, Fisher Golla SMS 8-6. LJ: 1, Devon Barton SF 19-3.5; 2, Jackson Kuehn WI 19-1; 3, Evan McCormick X 19-0. TJ: 1, Ben Olvey X 40-3.5; 2, Evan Riley WI 39-10.5; 3, Jackson Kuehn WI 37-10.

D.C Everest Girls Invitational

D.C. EVEREST 450.5, WAUSAU EAST 325, WISCONSIN RAPIDS 185.5

HJ: 1, Liberty Christianson DCE 5-0; 2, Myla Welle WE 4-6. PV: 1, Reanna Edwards DCE 10-0; 2, Allyson Siikarla WE 8-6. LJ: 1, Brenna Lehrke DCE 17-1.5; 2, Ciarra Wanta DCE 15-6.75. TJ: 1, Brenna Lehrke DCE 36-0; 2, Sadie Rakovec DCE 35-4. D: 1, Ella Pavlovich DCE 118-11; 2, Caitlin Grisham DCE 103-11. Shot: 1, Lily Clifford WE 33-6.5; 2, Ella Pavlovich DCE 28-5. 3,200R: 1, Wisconsin Rapids (Alexis Dix, Mason Schuld, Dana Tritz, Cora Zwicke) 11:19.16; 2, D.C. Everest (Kennedy Stowell, Maria Selting, Elizabeth Harmon, Mackenzie Bessette) 11:48.41. 100H: 1, Emily Boutain WE :19.11; 2, Mariah Gibbs WE :20.05. 100: 1, Ava Etheridge WR :14.06; 2, Sadie Rakovec DCE :14.14. 1,600: 1, Sara Mlodik DCE 5:24.26; 2, Hailey Valiska WE 6:13.20. 800R: 1, D.C. Everest (Ciarra Wanta, Jaylee Thomas, Lindsay Nielsen, Isabella Kraege) 2:00.18; 2, Wausau East (Olivia Schjoneman, Trinity Simon, Bennet Sweeney, Kailye Winscher) 2:19.55. 400: 1, Elise Moon WR 1:05.63; 2, Maria Selting DCE 1:06.23. 400R: 1, D.C. Everest (Isabelle Jaipuri, Sadie Rakovec, Brenna Lehrke, Ciarra Wanta) :53.70; 2, Wausau East (Emily Boutain, Aubrey Cronce, Amijah King, Mya Person) :56.49. 300H: 1, Elaina Kamke DCE :57.39; 2, Mariah Gibbs WE :59.44. 800: 1, Sara Mlodik DCE 2:28.69; 2, Mason Schuld WR 2:45.65. 200: 1, Ava Etheridge WR :28.20; 2, Elise Moon WR :29.20. 1,600R: 1, Wisconsin Rapids (Alexis Dix, Elise Moon, Mason Schuld, Cora Zwicke) 4:42.37; 2, D.C. Everest (Sara Mlodik, Elizabeth Harmon, Krista Via, Madyson Postler) 4:52.47.

