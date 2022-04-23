ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

LaGrange High School student found with loaded gun arrested

By Jatavia O'Neal
WTVM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - School officials found a student with a gun this morning at LaGrange High...

www.wtvm.com

The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teacher arrested for allegedly slapping 8-year-old student who spat on him

A substitute teacher at the Frannie Fitzgerald Elementary school in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been arrested for allegedly slapping an eight-year-old student who spat on him, police said.Eman Mohammed Alkindi, 44, has since been charged with assault and battery and has also resigned from his teaching job, reports said.The incident took place on 1 April when the eight-year-old student grew angry with the teacher and spat on him.The teacher then allegedly slapped the boy in the face and left the classroom. He was reported to the school authorities when staff members brought this to their attention.The school authorities called the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVM

LaGrange woman arrested after striking child’s father with car

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange officers arrested a woman after running over her child’s father with her car during a domestic dispute. On April 19, the LaGrange Police Department responded to the area of E Crovat Street regarding a person hit by a vehicle during an argument. Amid the...
LAGRANGE, GA
The Independent

School speaks out on behalf of teacher who was brutally attacked by 16-year-old student

A school official has pushed back on the public narrative arround a Las Vegas teacher who was brutally attacked by a student.Last week a 16-year-old student allegedly attacked his teacher at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. Initial reports suggested that the student, identified as Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, entered the teacher's room to discuss grades. The discussion escalated to violence when the student allegedly began punching the teacher and then strangled her until she passed out. KTNV reports that the student fled the classroom following the attack but was later arrested at home. Clark County Education Association President...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police: Georgia mother found dead after child abducted by father

A woman was found dead inside her home Saturday after her child was abducted in Monroe, police said. The body of Crystal Hyatt, 31, was found by Monroe police when they arrived at her home in the 600 block of Stonecreek Bend around 9:30 p.m., according to police. Her 1-year-old girl had allegedly been abducted by her 27-year-old father, Gregory Deonte Norwood, investigators said.
MONROE, GA
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Public Safety
The Independent

Child dies after being found stabbed in bathroom in Kansas City middle school

A child died in hospital after he was found stabbed in a bathroom in the middle of class in a Kansas City middle school. Police said the student was found stabbed at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday morning, according to the Kansas City Star. Law enforcement was alerted of the reported stabbing after 9am and responded to the school in the South Indian Mound area of the city. Officers found the male student with stab wounds in the bathroom and started providing first aid alongside school security personnel. Emergency medical workers then transported the student...
PUBLIC SAFETY

