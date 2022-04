Emily Good-Perkins has always wanted the flexibility to stay home with her three children. At the same time, she wanted to continue her music teaching career. “So, I contacted the former owner (Debbie Aikman) about teaching at The Music Playhouse,” Good-Perkins said. “She saw my credentials and asked if I would be interested in taking over. I never saw myself as a business owner, but it just seemed meant to be. I love doing this. I love teaching. I love the families and the community. I’m always an advocate for community-based arts. It seemed like the perfect fit.

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO