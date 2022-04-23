ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence, Pennington by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 20:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 10:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:41:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Hunt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. For the Cowleech Fork Sabine River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * WHEN...From Monday morning to Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, caution should be exercised near the river as water begins to flow out of the banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 4.2 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 15.9 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Meade, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Meade; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for South central Meade County in west central South Dakota East central Pennington County in west central South Dakota * Until 900 AM MDT. * At 831 AM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located 5 miles northwest of Wicksville, or 31 miles east of Rapid City, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions. Zero visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 82 and 108. Locations impacted include Wasta, Owanka, Wicksville and Curlew Lake. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Delaware The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma Flint Creek near Kansas affecting Cherokee and Delaware Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Flint Creek near Kansas. * WHEN...From this morning to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flint Creek threatens individual campsites and becomes dangerous for recreational floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 6.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.2 feet tomorrow morning. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1115 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .Recent rainfall and snowmelt have resulted in rising waters along the Sturgeon River. For the Sturgeon River...including Chassell...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Crawford and Sebastian. In Oklahoma, Haskell, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 931 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Van Buren Greenwood... Barling Pocola... Spiro Arkoma... Panama Hackett... Bonanza Keota... Mccurtain Bokoshe... Cameron Moffett... Fort Smith Regional Airport Mc Curtain... Jenny Lind Excelsior... Shady Point - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity, Northeast, North Central, Northwest, Culebra, and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Thousands of acres of cropland and pastures flooded. State Highway 37 in Independence County east of Cord may be flooded. Water rises into low lying streets in Powhatan. Ball Park and Boat Ramp Area in Black Rock floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 22.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.4 feet by Tuesday evening, before beginning to fall again, to a stage of 22.0 feet. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 22.2 Sun 9 AM 22.1 22.9 23.1 23.4 7 PM 4/26
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Jackson, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach Strong Winds Continue Much of Today But Will Diminish by Late Afternoon .Very strong northwest winds will continue much of today, especially this morning into early afternoon. The strong winds will combine with areas of light snow to produce brief white-out conditions. WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust or snow, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Foot Hills, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills Spring Storm Continues Today But Starting To Wind Down .Most of the accumulating snow has ended, but some additional snowfall will occur today, mainly east and southeast of the Black Hills. Winds will still be gusting to 60-65 mph this morning over parts of northwestern and west-central South Dakota, creating hazardous travel. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...The Northern Foot Hills and the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jack, Young by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jack; Young A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR YOUNG AND WEST CENTRAL JACK COUNTIES At 941 AM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located near and west/northwest of Graham, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Graham, Olney, Bryson, Elbert and Newcastle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
JACK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

