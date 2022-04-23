Severe Weather Statement issued for Gray, Hemphill, Roberts, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Steele FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast North Dakota, including the following county, Steele. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 837 AM CDT, emergency management reported road closures across most of Steele County. North Dakota Highway 32 is closed east of Finley due to flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Golden Lake, Finley, Sharon, Blabon and Sherbrooke.
