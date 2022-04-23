Five University High athletes sign letters of intent

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Five University High School athletes signed to continue athletics at the collegiate level on Friday.

Sierra Lanham stays in the mountain state as she signed with the West Liberty track and field program.

Lanham, a two-time state champion in girls long jump, left quite the mark on the Hawks’ track program. She set new school records in every event that she competed in.

Lanham is ready to take her talents to the Hilltoppers who value her past her athletic abilities.



“I chose West Liberty because track is really important to me and I see all of the athletes as family. A lot of colleges only see athletes as athletes but West Liberty definitely showed me that they see their athletes as family as well which really draws me to them,” Lanham said.

Joining Lanham on the Hilltoppers’ track and field program is Daminn Cunningham.

The future West Liberty athlete is also a state champion, taking home gold in the boys long jump last season.

Cunningham plans to compete in multiple events at the college level and agrees that the coaching staff made him feel like family.



“The coaches, as people, really looked out and cared about me as a normal person and not just an athlete. When I was in football, they also came to my games and were cheering me on on the side,” Cunningham said.

Two Hawks lacrosse players move onto the next level.

Alexis Stewart made it official by signing with the UVA Wise women’s lax team.

Stewart, the all-state selection, was searching for a good, family-like culture in a college program and she found it at UVA Wise.



“I got to meet the team, the team seems amazing. I had a mentor and she was the perfect fit, she was amazing with helping me out. The coaches are really nice, really personable. They made me feel like it could be my second home,” Stewart said.

Teammate Alena Arbogast signed to continue her lacrosse career at Bethany College.

Arbogast, a big part of the Hawks’ defense, found everything she was looking for athletically and academically at Bethany.





“I love the atmosphere of a smaller school. When I went up to Bethany, I’ve been up there several times to visit and meet with the team, I love the atmosphere of the team as a whole. It truly felt like a family, where I was meant to go,” Arbogast said.

UHS star swimmer, Frankie McCutchan, inked with the West Chester University swim program.

McCutchan has been a standout on the Hawks swim program, most recently collecting a state title in the 500 freestyle and finishing third in the 200 free.

There was a lot to like about WCU for McCutchan but it was his new team that sold him on the Golden Rams.



“I really just felt like I connected with the coaches and their training philosophies. I really like the team culture and I was able to go up to West Chester and meet the team and the coaches so I just felt a connection and a good fit,” McCutchan said.



