ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

19-year-old sentenced in 2021 Quail Street shooting

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CxEKg_0fHkFrPB00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A 19-year-old man has been sentenced for a fatal shooting on Quail Street in May 2021. Gentil Nshuti plead guilty to shooting and killing 29-year-old Devin McGlothan on the 200-block of Quail Street.

Albany PD identify Quail Street homicide victim

Nshuti was sentenced to 25 years to life in jail on a second degree murder charge. The co-defendant, Jihad Ali, 19, will be sentenced next Friday for a first degree robbery charge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany, NY
Sports
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Quail#Murder#Robbery#Albany Pd
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Troy heroin dealer sentenced to 6+ years in prison

Sherrod Johnson, known by some as "Rod", age 28, of Troy, was sentenced Tuesday to 81 months in prison for possessing and intending to distribute heroin on separate occasions in 2019 and 2020, and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in 2020.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy