19-year-old sentenced in 2021 Quail Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A 19-year-old man has been sentenced for a fatal shooting on Quail Street in May 2021. Gentil Nshuti plead guilty to shooting and killing 29-year-old Devin McGlothan on the 200-block of Quail Street.

Nshuti was sentenced to 25 years to life in jail on a second degree murder charge. The co-defendant, Jihad Ali, 19, will be sentenced next Friday for a first degree robbery charge.

