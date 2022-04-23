19-year-old sentenced in 2021 Quail Street shooting
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A 19-year-old man has been sentenced for a fatal shooting on Quail Street in May 2021. Gentil Nshuti plead guilty to shooting and killing 29-year-old Devin McGlothan on the 200-block of Quail Street.Albany PD identify Quail Street homicide victim
Nshuti was sentenced to 25 years to life in jail on a second degree murder charge. The co-defendant, Jihad Ali, 19, will be sentenced next Friday for a first degree robbery charge.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 2