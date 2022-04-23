ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Teen girl dead, two suspects arrested after shooting at Florida Boulevard apartment complex

By Emily Davison
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - Two suspects were arrested after a shooting Friday at an apartment complex on Florida Boulevard that killed a teenage girl. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 17-year-old Alashia Collins was...

Linda Davis
3d ago

It's past time we need a man as Mayor of Baton Rouge. We need a strong minded male because Mayor Broome, it's not working for her.

