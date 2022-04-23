Mounties win in walk-off fashion against Bloomsburg
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mounties picked up a walk-off win on Friday.
The Mansfield University baseball team rallied late and defeated Bloomsburg in walk-off fashion 6-5 in 13 innings at Corning Community College. Josh Farina hit a two-run single up the middle in the bottom of the eighth inning for Mansfield to tie the game at 5. Senior Ben Osborne hit a walk-off single up the middle in the bottom of the 13th that scored Shay Gustafson to give the Mounties the win.
Mansfield (16-18, 8-7 PSAC East) heads to Bloomsburg for a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.
Comments / 0