Mississippi Lottery Draw April 22nd, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4

In 2017, he plead guilty to conspiring to collect cash from lotteries in six different states in the central U.S. Amazingly he was set to be released on parole for his great behavior in prison. Until he misbehaved. His name is Eddie Tipton. According to KCCI, Tipton, along with his...
Officials from the Jackson State University Police Department say a bus ticket to New York City was purchased that may be connected to a student who went missing on the JSU campus Tuesday. A Silver Alert was issued for the Kamillah Fipps, 21, Thursday. Fipps is a black female, 5’5″,...
(STACKER) - The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
April 6 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Maryland, who is going by the name Big Fish, has won $25,000 playing the lottery by using his younger brother's license plate numbers. Big Fish bought eight, 50 cent Pick 5 tickets that covered lottery drawings from March 29 to April 1.
Almost every city in Louisiana is the "Official Capitol" of something, but who knew we had so many different Louisiana state symbols?. We all know the Louisiana state bird is the mosquito. Oh, sorry...it's the brown pelican. Obviously, Louisiana's state song is "You Are My Sunshine". But, do you know what the official state poem, state mineral, or state gemstone is?
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation on Thursday issued a Silver Alert for a missing college student from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Kamilah N. Fipps, 21, is a senior at Jackson State University. She was last seen Tuesday on J.R. Lynch Street walking away from her dorm in an unknown direction. The location...
April 4 (UPI) -- A man from Missouri won $77, 777 from a scratch-off lottery ticket that he did not intend to buy. The unidentified lottery player accidentally selected a Hot 7s ticket when he meant to purchase a different scratch-off game. "I wasn't paying attention when I was selecting...
Down on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast, there is a small, close-knit Black community named Pointe ā La Hache. There, oyster harvesting is a culture and a heritage that has been passed down for generations. But decades of storms, natural disasters, oil spills, and racist policies have threatened this way of life. Now, the state’s coastal restoration planscould end it.
Eric Smith, 30, and his 3-month old son, La’Mello Parker, were killed after officers chased Smith on Interstate 10 last May 3. Authorities said Smith was suspected of killing two people, including his son’s mother, in Baker, Louisiana, before driving into Mississippi.
Permitting drayage trucks to pull a tandem of 20-foot containers is at the heart of legislation that was passed unanimously Wednesday by the Louisiana state Senate. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Gary Smith and now heads to the state’s Assembly. Smith told FreightWaves that his interest in sponsoring...
Despite having unprecedented extra billions of dollars to spend, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the Mississippi Legislature failed to provide enough help to the capital city, which faces dire infrastructure and crime problems decades in the making. In a lengthy post-legislative session interview with Mississippi Today, Lumumba said “paternalistic” and “racist” attitudes of legislative […]
Officials say a Kentucky man has pleaded guilty in a construction scheme in three states . The U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of West Virginia says 44-year-old William T. Hurst of Morehead admitted he agreed to building projects in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. The U.S. attorney’s office says Hurst never began the […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 100 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 796,840 with 12,436 deaths. MSDH has more […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed House Bill 1685, the Pregnancy Resource Act, on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The bill authorizes a tax credit for donations to a pregnancy resource center or crisis pregnancy center eligible to receive funding disbursed by the Choose Life Advisory Committee. “Mississippi will continue to take all available avenues to build […]
