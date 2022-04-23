Johnston Co. 14-year-old dies after water rescue in Myrtle Beach

The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old woman died early Sunday morning in a crash in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Mayte Ramirez Lopez from Mexico. The coroner’s office says Ramirez has been living in the Myrtle Beach area. The crash happened […]
A 14-year-old boy from Missouri fell to his death while on a new ride at an Orlando amusement park, authorities said. The incident occurred Thursday shortly after 11 p.m. at ICON Park, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to a 911 call after the boy fell off the Orlando FreeFall, the world's tallest free-standing drop tower at a height of 430 feet, according to the park.
A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
Deadliest Catch lost one of their own in 2021 — and new details about the death have surfaced. Todd Kochutin, who was featured on the Discovery reality series, died in February 2021 at the age of 30. Kochutin's obituary confirmed he sustained injuries while fishing aboard the F/V Patricia Lee, but new video footage shared by Discovery UK shows the intensity of the ship as the crew learned of his passing.
Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
"We are aware of the tragic passing of three dependent children in two separate incidents on MCB Camp Lejeune April 16, and offer our deepest condolences to the families of those affected. There was no shooting incident tied to either event.
New analysis has determined that a mistake made by a ride operator led to the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. On Monday, officials announced findings from a forensic analysis that determined improper adjustments to a safety feature caused Sampson to fall out of a free-fall ride and plunge to his death last month, HuffPost reported.
The seven soldiers who last saw a Fort Bragg paratrooper alive before his severed head washed ashore on a North Carolina beach in 2020 will face court-martials this summer, PEOPLE confirms. Online records list the charges against Pvt. Annamarie L. Cochell, Pfc. Samad A. Landrum, Sgt. Samuel O. Moore, and...
A husband and wife reported missing earlier this week were found shot to death in a wooded area in Concord, New Hampshire, CBS Boston reports. Investigators said 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende Reid were shot multiple times. The deaths have been ruled homicides. Their bodies were found Thursday evening...
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WKRC/WCSC/CNN Newsource) - A FedEx driver in South Carolina was able to save a child from a car accident. The heroic rescue was caught on camera. It was around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, and delivery driver Damien Rose was heading to clock out when something caught his attention.
April 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman whose doorbell camera alerted her to activity on her front porch said she was shocked to check the video feed and see a snake slithering in front of the camera. The homeowner, identified only as Rene, shared video with Ring showing the...
Littleton, N.C. — U.S. Marshals on Friday arrested a man accused of shooting and killing the mother of his child in Halifax County. It took authorities four days to locate 22-year-old Jamazia Tillery after the murder of Montasia Arrington. They found him in Raleigh after tracking a series of tips.
A 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed to death following an argument at a café in Moscow. According to reports, Roman Didur was at a café during the early hours of Sunday morning when he got into an argument with someone else who was there. After arguing inside the establishment for some time, the two went outside. That's where Didur was stabbed in the chest.
Family left without answers after woman attacked in restaurant parking lot with baseball bat. The family of the woman attacked with a baseball bat in Kinston more than two years ago are still looking for answers. Someone attacked Nell Pittman with an aluminum baseball outside of restaurant two years later, no one has been charged.
A performer at a haunted house in South Carolina was shot after scaring a group of visitors over the weekend when a man opened fire with a gun he thought was a prop, police said. Myrtle Beach Police said that Keal Latrell Brown, 39, was visiting the Hollywood Wax Museum...
Comments / 0