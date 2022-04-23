ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Johnston Co. 14-year-old dies after water rescue in Myrtle Beach

WRAL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Three-year-old girl who died after being swept over North Carolina waterfall is pictured as family say ‘angels caught her’

The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
ACCIDENTS
WBTW News13

42-year-old woman identified in deadly Myrtle Beach crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old woman died early Sunday morning in a crash in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Mayte Ramirez Lopez from Mexico. The coroner’s office says Ramirez has been living in the Myrtle Beach area. The crash happened […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
ABC13 Houston

14-year-old boy dies after falling from amusement park ride

A 14-year-old boy from Missouri fell to his death while on a new ride at an Orlando amusement park, authorities said. The incident occurred Thursday shortly after 11 p.m. at ICON Park, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to a 911 call after the boy fell off the Orlando FreeFall, the world's tallest free-standing drop tower at a height of 430 feet, according to the park.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Accidents
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Johnston County, NC
Johnston County, NC
Accidents
Johnston County, NC
Crime & Safety
People

New Details About Deadliest Catch Cast Member Todd Kochutin's Fishing Accident Death Emerge

Deadliest Catch lost one of their own in 2021 — and new details about the death have surfaced. Todd Kochutin, who was featured on the Discovery reality series, died in February 2021 at the age of 30. Kochutin's obituary confirmed he sustained injuries while fishing aboard the F/V Patricia Lee, but new video footage shared by Discovery UK shows the intensity of the ship as the crew learned of his passing.
ACCIDENTS
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrome#Accident#Johnston Co
WKRC

Caught on cam: Delivery driver rescues child in crash

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WKRC/WCSC/CNN Newsource) - A FedEx driver in South Carolina was able to save a child from a car accident. The heroic rescue was caught on camera. It was around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, and delivery driver Damien Rose was heading to clock out when something caught his attention.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
markerzone.com

23-YEAR-OLD HOCKEY PLAYER KILLED FOLLOWING ARGUMENT AT CAFE

A 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed to death following an argument at a café in Moscow. According to reports, Roman Didur was at a café during the early hours of Sunday morning when he got into an argument with someone else who was there. After arguing inside the establishment for some time, the two went outside. That's where Didur was stabbed in the chest.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy