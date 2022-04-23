ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Family says missing Memphis man found dead in Mississippi

By Bria Jones
WREG
WREG
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qavtw_0fHkDMYQ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of an Orange Mound man is preparing for a painful goodbye months after his disappearance.

Friday night was very emotional for the family of Steven Taylor. As the balloons rose, the hearts of Taylor’s family continued to sink as reality set in.

“I wake up everyday and have to remind myself that this is happening,” said Taylor’s girlfriend Jess Walker.

“I never thought this would have happened. It’s really like a movie,” said his son Rickim Taylor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZJaz_0fHkDMYQ00

According to a City Watch that was issued on February 10, 47-year-old Taylor was last seen by family when he left his home here in the 3000 block of Phisdale in late January.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10A7s7_0fHkDMYQ00
    Steven Taylor (provided photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xcizq_0fHkDMYQ00
    Steven Taylor (provided photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0moO6z_0fHkDMYQ00
    Steven Taylor (provided photo)

Investigators said his girlfriend Jesse Walker told them Taylor was riding with a man to pick up a vehicle at a lot in 1700 block of Dellwood.

He was intending to sell two cars for $50,000.

“He went to sell the two cars to buy him two more trucks to continue his box truck company,” Walker said. “He left out Thursday night, and when I woke up at 6:30 am on a Friday he was wasn’t there and I immediately knew something was wrong.”

The family said they contacted authorities and questioned the person he sold the car too. They didn’t get many answers until weeks later when his body was discovered near Clarksdale, Mississippi.

The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office would not confirm if they are investigating Steven Taylor’s death.

But they did point us to a press release from March 11 that says an unidentified body was found in a ditch off Old Hwy 61 and the victim had a “gold tooth with a dollar sign in it”.

“They left a ring on his finger and we identified him through that. We praise God for the farmer that showed up on the property down there and found him,” Walker said.

Still in disbelief, Walker said she’s anxiously awaiting justice for Taylor and his 16 children.

“To take him away from this many people and babies that love him is just indescribable,” Walker said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFThb_0fHkDMYQ00
Provided photo

Taylor’s casket will be put on a carriage Saturday for a horse drawn ride through Orange Mound before heading to his final resting place.

His family said they are hopeful police will make an arrest soon.

NEXT: One caught in crossfire outside Highland Strip Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 24

Freedom to speak
1d ago

they had to find out who the man is that he went riding with ask him what happened somehow sounds to me like the sale went wrong they kept the vehicles and they didn't give him the money at all and I just killed him that's what happened sometimes when you try to go sell something somebody decide they're not going to give you money for the what you're selling and they're going to take what you have to sell and keep their money too. Out of 2 vehicles wotlrth $50,000 and the money. where is the guy who went with him? is he dead too

Reply(1)
10
Freedom to speak
1d ago

they had to let balloons go into the are because then what happens if they deflate and end up in the land or water can animals eat it and get sick and die don't do that

Reply(3)
7
Jessica Harrell Kiefer
1d ago

This is just so heartbreaking. Prayers for the family and the murderer caught!!!

Reply
14
Related
WREG

Missing 1-year-old found, father remains at large

UPDATE: TBI says missing one-year-old Aziah Lumpkin has been safely recovered in Nashville. His father, Sharles Lumpkin, Jr., remains at large. If you have information about his whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help finding a missing baby boy. 1-year-old Aziah Lumpkin has been missing since Feb. 27. TBI […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman indicted in death of Memphis basketball standout Galen Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old woman was indicted Tuesday on vehicular homicide charges in the death of high school, college and professional basketball player Galen Young, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced. Investigators said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on June 5, 2021 as Miracle Rutherford was speeding southbound on Horn Lake Road […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Taylor#Coahoma Co
WJTV 12

Yazoo City man convicted of raping daughter

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was convicted of six counts of statutory rape on Tuesday, April 5. A Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury found Jimmy Allen guilty of raping his daughter. Prosecutors said Allen will be sentenced on April 14, 2022.
YAZOO CITY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

FedEx driver robbed, kidnapped while on delivery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in the kidnapping and robbery of a FedEx driver. DeAngelo Smith was arrested Tuesday after authorities found him hiding in an attic. The incident happened back in November in Southeast Memphis off of Germantown Road. The FedEx driver says he delivered a package to Smith on Eggleston […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man convicted of raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted of raping a young girl, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. In October of 2016, a Memphis mother reported to police that Gregory Hickman, 29, raped her 11-year-old daughter, according to crime documents. The mother testified in court that she noticed her daughter’s stomach […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman tells family she was abducted via Facebook

UPDATE: MYA GREENWOOD HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been placed for a missing woman who told her family that she was abducted on Thursday, according to police. Police say Mya Greenwood has been in contact with her family through Facebook Messenger and FaceTime and said her abductors threatened to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Four wanted for robbing Jackson Family Dollar

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify four people wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Police said the armed robbery happened around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at the Family Dollar store on Terry Road. Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or submit an […]
JACKSON, MS
WREG

WREG

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy