Syracuse, NY

Crunch blank Senators, 6-0

By Kyle Evans
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Syracuse Crunch blanked the Belleville Senators, 6-0, on Friday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. Charles Hudon found the back of the net twice while Anthony Richard, Riley...

FingerLakes1.com

ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

