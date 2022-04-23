Summer weekend, rain early next week

A southwesterly flow will develop, as low pressure tracks from the Rockies to the northern Plains. Rain and thunder will be confined to the middle of the country over the weekend, with beautiful early summer weather in Ohio, featuring partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures in the low 80s.

A slow-moving cold front will bring rain and a few storms late Sunday night and Monday. Chilly, dry weather will follow the remainder of next week. Frost is even possible Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 54

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 83

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 81 (62)

Monday: Showers, storm. High 73 (64)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 57 (46)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chilly. High 52 (35)

Thursday: Partly cloudy., High 57 (33)

