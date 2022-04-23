Wind Advisory issued for Northern Gila County, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:12:00 Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala Corrected to remove extra wording in the overview section. HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .The existing north-northwest swell will produce advisory level surf heights along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands today. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Surf of 14 to 18 feet along north facing shores of Niihau and Kauai, 12 to 16 feet along north facing shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui, and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and for north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
Comments / 0