Chris Dyson got the finish he was denied in 2021 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, this time winning Round 4 of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli season from the pole. After late-race contact took him out of contention for the win last season, the 2021 TA champion entered the weekend looking for redemption, and he got it in spades Saturday.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO