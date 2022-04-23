ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Duluth Wolfpack girls lacrosse drops season opener

WDIO-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duluth Wolfpack girls lacrosse team had their season opener...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park girls lacrosse aims to defend section championship

Bethel Park’s girls lacrosse team last year won its first section championship since 2012. And it was a junior-driven squad. The Black Hawks, with nine seniors on this year’s team, aim to make another strong push for a section title in 2022, followed by a deep plunge into the postseason playoffs.
NJ.com

Ramsey holds on to win over Lakeland - Girls lacrosse recap

Sydney Klepper led with seven goals and six assists as Ramsey held off a surging Lakeland to win at home, 18-16. Caitlyn Featherstone and Shannon Brown notched four goals and two assists apiece for Ramsey (3-4), which led 9-5 at halftime. Lillie Spiegelman struck twice while Amanda Mack scored in...
RAMSEY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Sports
NJ.com

No. 3 Morristown holds off No. 13 Mountain Lakes, remains unbeaten - Girls lacrosse

Megan O’Brien’s five goals and an assist powered Morristown, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 13-8 victory over No. 13 Mountain Lakes in Mountain Lakes. Anna Rivetti scored three goals and Elizabeth Bozza added two goals and two assists for Morristown (6-0), which trailed 5-4 at halftime. Braeden Siverson, Anna Szporn and Cathleen Moran each contributed a goal and an assist. Olivia Licardi made six saves in the win.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
WDIO-TV

Duluth's Scott Behling and Chelsey Youngberg win the Fitgers 5k

It might have been raining, cold, and wet but that didn't stop Northlanders from lacing up the tennis shoes and heading down to the Fitgers 5k on Saturday. Which was back to the full capacity and had over 800 runners compete in the event. "I mean, I think the weather...
DULUTH, MN
NJ.com

Randolph over Morris Knolls - Girls lacrosse recap

Catriona Lucus’ four goals and two assists lifted Randolph to a 14-8 victory over Morris Knolls in Randolph. Alexis Rodell had four goals, 14 draw controls and nine ground balls for Randolph (9-2), which used a 7-2 second half to pull away. Samantha Willis scored three goals, Taylor Santoro had two and Lauren Buckley made six saves.
RANDOLPH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South West
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel girls lacrosse facing busy stretch after hot start

Fox Chapel opened its post-spring break portion of its girls lacrosse season with a 14-8 victory over Shaler to go 6-0 on the season. But now a meat grinder of a schedule looms. With a combination of make-up matches from weather and the school district’s spring break, the Foxes are...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
Howard County Times

Cooper Stockenberg posts strong season debut as Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse rolls to 20-5 victory over Centennial

Mt. Hebron's Nick Machiran (8) takes a shot during a boys lacrosse match between Centennial and Mt. Hebron. (Daniel Kucin Jr./Baltimore Sun Media Group) Attackman Cooper Stockenberg meandered around the cage protecting his stick, firing the lefty shot past Centennial goalie Evan Detrich. The goal marked Stockenberg’s first of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Girls Lacrosse: 2OT goal gives No. 4 Cherokee win vs. No. 10 Moorestown

Delaney Jackson scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime as Cherokee, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged No. 10 Moorestown, in a high-scoring 16-15 game in Marlton. Jackson finished with four goals and nine draw controls on the day. Chelsea Evans netted a whopping seven goals in the win while Aly Mascolo tallied five goals. Gabriella Mina also had an assist. Cherokee won 19 draw controls and had 30 shots on goal.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Timber Creek defeats Moorestown Friends in 2OT - Boys lacrosse recap

Despite Jack Rowe scoring two goals for Moorestown Friends, Timber Creek came away with the 5-4 double-overtime victory in Moorestown. Timber Creek (1-7) sported a 4-1 lead going into the fourth quarter before Moorestown Friends (1-4) scored three unanswered goals. However, it was not enough as Timber Creek netted the deciding goal in the second overtime period.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Transfer helps Southern boys lacrosse maintain championship standard

The shouts from the opposing sideline were so identical on Saturday morning that it sounded like an echo as the words carried across the field at Southern during a Shore Conference showdown. No. 21 is a shooter. If the words didn’t resonate at first, what happened after certainly did. Robbinsville...
SPORTS
WDIO-TV

Cloquet's Marina Dostal signs NLI to play tennis at UWS

Cloquet's Marina Dostal will now be serving up aces across the border. On Friday the Lumberjack tennis standout signed her National Letter of Intent to compete for the University of Wisconsin-Superior. The senior spent the last two seasons playing in the number one singles position for Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. She also played...
CLOQUET, MN
WDIO-TV

Early scoring helps Rock Ridge baseball hold off North Woods

Tallying an early run Friday the Rock Ridge baseball team would go on to hold off North Woods 4-1 to earn their second straight win in Proctor. Up 1-0 in the 4th inning the Wolverines' Carter Flannigan would tally a RBI to double their lead. Then the Grizzlies' Talon Jarshaw...
PROCTOR, MN
NJ.com

No. 12 Pingry over Princeton - Girls lacrosse recap

Bella Goodwin tallied six goals and five assists as Pingry, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Princeton, 15-4, in Basking Ridge. Becca Kirschner, Claire Fernicola, and Milligan Clark-Schoeb all scored twice as well for the Big Blue in the win. Olivia Hung also had a goal and three assists.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

High Point over North Warren - Boys lacrosse - HWST 1st round

Jack France scored three goals to go along with an assist as 14th-seeded High Point defeated 15th-seeded North Warren, 9-4, in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Sussex. High Point will take on third-seeded Sparta in the next round next Saturday. Ryan Bergman also scored twice with two...
SUSSEX, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Delbarton defeats Montclair - Boys lacrosse recap

Dylan Hakes scored a hat trick to lead Delbarton, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Montclair 14-3 at Cocoziello Field in Morristown. Matt Harper and David Link also scored two goals for Delbarton (7-3) while Ryan Johnson, Sean Diczok, Gray Doyle, Jake Melchionni, Rory McAloon, Lukee Carrillo, and Joseph Leone each netted one.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy