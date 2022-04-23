Duluth Wolfpack girls lacrosse drops season opener

Bethel Park’s girls lacrosse team last year won its first section championship since 2012. And it was a junior-driven squad. The Black Hawks, with nine seniors on this year’s team, aim to make another strong push for a section title in 2022, followed by a deep plunge into the postseason playoffs.
Junior Ashley Kiernan tallied seven goals, including the gamewinner in overtime, as Chatham, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, took down No. 2 Oak Knoll. Kiernan has 29 goals so far this season and 62 overall. Senior Kayleigh Coughlin produced a hat trick while sophomore Addison Barrett added two...
Sydney Klepper led with seven goals and six assists as Ramsey held off a surging Lakeland to win at home, 18-16. Caitlyn Featherstone and Shannon Brown notched four goals and two assists apiece for Ramsey (3-4), which led 9-5 at halftime. Lillie Spiegelman struck twice while Amanda Mack scored in...
Junior midfielder Luke Barber scored six goals with one assist and won 11 of 13 face-offs to lead the Raiders (5-3, 3-1) past the Golden Eagles (0-9, 0-4) for their fourth straight win. Zachary Laprise added two goals and one assist while Maxson Huttemann and Gabriel Lopez each scored twice....
Megan O’Brien’s five goals and an assist powered Morristown, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 13-8 victory over No. 13 Mountain Lakes in Mountain Lakes. Anna Rivetti scored three goals and Elizabeth Bozza added two goals and two assists for Morristown (6-0), which trailed 5-4 at halftime. Braeden Siverson, Anna Szporn and Cathleen Moran each contributed a goal and an assist. Olivia Licardi made six saves in the win.
On Thursday Rock Ridge baseball picked up a 9-0 shutout win over Deer River in their first-ever win as the Wolverines co-op. The match also marked their first game as a program, with Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia merging one season ahead of schedule.
It might have been raining, cold, and wet but that didn't stop Northlanders from lacing up the tennis shoes and heading down to the Fitgers 5k on Saturday. Which was back to the full capacity and had over 800 runners compete in the event. "I mean, I think the weather...
Catriona Lucus’ four goals and two assists lifted Randolph to a 14-8 victory over Morris Knolls in Randolph. Alexis Rodell had four goals, 14 draw controls and nine ground balls for Randolph (9-2), which used a 7-2 second half to pull away. Samantha Willis scored three goals, Taylor Santoro had two and Lauren Buckley made six saves.
Fox Chapel opened its post-spring break portion of its girls lacrosse season with a 14-8 victory over Shaler to go 6-0 on the season. But now a meat grinder of a schedule looms. With a combination of make-up matches from weather and the school district’s spring break, the Foxes are...
Mt. Hebron's Nick Machiran (8) takes a shot during a boys lacrosse match between Centennial and Mt. Hebron. (Daniel Kucin Jr./Baltimore Sun Media Group) Attackman Cooper Stockenberg meandered around the cage protecting his stick, firing the lefty shot past Centennial goalie Evan Detrich. The goal marked Stockenberg’s first of the...
Delaney Jackson scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime as Cherokee, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged No. 10 Moorestown, in a high-scoring 16-15 game in Marlton. Jackson finished with four goals and nine draw controls on the day. Chelsea Evans netted a whopping seven goals in the win while Aly Mascolo tallied five goals. Gabriella Mina also had an assist. Cherokee won 19 draw controls and had 30 shots on goal.
FL1 Radio is live from Tom Coughlin Stadium for high school boys lacrosse action Saturday morning. The Waterloo Indians host the Mynderse Academy Blue Devils for the rivalry’s first meeting of the season. Nate Sharman and Paul Russo have the call, with pregame coverage at 10:50, with opening draw at 11!
Despite Jack Rowe scoring two goals for Moorestown Friends, Timber Creek came away with the 5-4 double-overtime victory in Moorestown. Timber Creek (1-7) sported a 4-1 lead going into the fourth quarter before Moorestown Friends (1-4) scored three unanswered goals. However, it was not enough as Timber Creek netted the deciding goal in the second overtime period.
The shouts from the opposing sideline were so identical on Saturday morning that it sounded like an echo as the words carried across the field at Southern during a Shore Conference showdown. No. 21 is a shooter. If the words didn’t resonate at first, what happened after certainly did. Robbinsville...
Cloquet's Marina Dostal will now be serving up aces across the border. On Friday the Lumberjack tennis standout signed her National Letter of Intent to compete for the University of Wisconsin-Superior. The senior spent the last two seasons playing in the number one singles position for Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. She also played...
Tallying an early run Friday the Rock Ridge baseball team would go on to hold off North Woods 4-1 to earn their second straight win in Proctor. Up 1-0 in the 4th inning the Wolverines' Carter Flannigan would tally a RBI to double their lead. Then the Grizzlies' Talon Jarshaw...
Bella Goodwin tallied six goals and five assists as Pingry, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Princeton, 15-4, in Basking Ridge. Becca Kirschner, Claire Fernicola, and Milligan Clark-Schoeb all scored twice as well for the Big Blue in the win. Olivia Hung also had a goal and three assists.
Esse and Stanaway were inducted as part of the 2020 class, with Wasko entering the class of 2021. Esse led the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys program for 18 seasons and now serves as an assistant for the girls high school program under his daughter, head coach Courtney Olin. Coaching Two Harbors for...
Jack France scored three goals to go along with an assist as 14th-seeded High Point defeated 15th-seeded North Warren, 9-4, in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Sussex. High Point will take on third-seeded Sparta in the next round next Saturday. Ryan Bergman also scored twice with two...
Dylan Hakes scored a hat trick to lead Delbarton, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Montclair 14-3 at Cocoziello Field in Morristown. Matt Harper and David Link also scored two goals for Delbarton (7-3) while Ryan Johnson, Sean Diczok, Gray Doyle, Jake Melchionni, Rory McAloon, Lukee Carrillo, and Joseph Leone each netted one.
