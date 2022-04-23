ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Living shoreline protects the coastline

fox13news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSea level rise is threatening coastal communities and wildlife....

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Highly Dangerous Portuguese Man O’ War Arrive on South Carolina, Florida Coasts in Time for Spring Break

They may be made up of some gorgeous colors and even look majestic while swimming within their elements, but the Portuguese man o’ war, a relative of the jellyfish, is one of the most toxic animals on the planet. Earlier this year, lifeguards set up the purple flags all along the coast from South Carolina down to Southern Florida, warning outdoor lovers and ocean-goers that these toxic animals were traveling through the area. Now, these purple flags have returned to the beaches, just as spring breakers are continuing to hit beaches all along the coast.
FLORIDA STATE
103GBF

Dangerous Portuguese Man-of-Wars Have Been Spotted on Florida Beaches

The only thing memorable about the 1979's ill-conceived Jaws sequel is the tagline: "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water." And it applies here. We're not that far removed from reports of a 1,600-pound great white shark swimming off the Florida Gulf Coast, and now a dangerous species of sea life is being found on Florida beaches. Trust me, you want no part of the Portuguese Man-of-War.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastlines#Shoreline
Thrillist

17 Can’t-Miss Restaurants in Tampa Bay

Between the booming real estate market, championship-winning sports teams, and slew of stunning beaches, the Tampa Bay area is the undeniable star of Florida’s gorgeous west coast. And without a doubt, the glitziest part of that star is the city’s restaurant scene, which boasts a mix of legendary stalwarts and noteworthy newcomers all vying to satisfy your appetite. After a jaunt along the Tampa Riverwalk, moment of contemplation at The Salvador Dalí Museum, or day-long hang in the sand, there’s plenty of sublime spots primed for refueling.
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

The secret life of humpback whales: 'Gunshot' call recorded by scientists for the first time along with 'whups' and 'grumbles' offers a glimpse into the ocean giants' lives in the high seas

Humpback whales have long been known to use a variety of noises to communicate with other members of their 'pod', but the meaning of these noises is often hard for humans to decipher. Now, scientists have recorded a new selection of sounds, including one previously unknown call, which they claim...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy