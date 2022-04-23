Track: Perry’s Yingst sets state mark

Perry’s Brady Yingst heads toward victory in the 1,600 during Friday night’s Tiger Invitational at Waynesfield-Goshen. Yingst set a state Division III record with a time of 4 minutes, 9.2 seconds. See more high school sports photos at LimaScores.com. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

WAYNESFIELD – Perry senior Brady Yingst has been showcasing headbands throughout his illustrious high-school running career.

However, when Yingst runs the 1,600 meters in track, there is just one particular headband that will fit the bill.

Friday night at the Waynesfield-Goshen Tiger Invitational, Yingst donned the traditional red headband before he lined up for the 1,600.

The result for Yingst on Friday night was a Division III state record of 4 minutes, 9.2 seconds. Yingst broke the current D-III record of 4:10.82.

“My freshman year during track season, I kind of wanted something to make myself look a little different,” Yingst said with a smile. “This (red headband) is the first headband I ever got. Besides for cross country, I strictly race only the 1,600 in this headband. I don’t wear this one for the 800 or the 3,200.

“If I’m suiting up to run the 1,600, then this is the one I always wear. I have a ton of other headbands that I like to throw on for other races. It’s superstition to me. It also makes me look a little different. … I like doing that.”

At last spring’s Division III state track meet, Yingst placed a close second in the 1,600 (4:17.01) and fifth in the 800 (1:57.23).

Yingst came into this season with one goal on his mind.

“I had a chip on my shoulder from last year,” Yingst said. “I wasn’t satisfied with being state runner-up. So, this whole season has been circled, to run 4:10.82.

“We knew this (Friday’s Tiger Invite) was going to be the night. (It was) perfect weather. I wanted to see how much I could get out of myself. I had to mentally prepare like no other night. I knew I had it in my legs. I couldn’t feel it the last 300 meters. … But I hit my goal, a state record.”

Yingst said he wanted a gauge of where he was at this juncture of the season. With the inclement weather this spring, it’s been a challenge for Yingst to get enough races in.

“We needed this race to kind of figure where I’m at this season,” Yingst said. “I’ve had a couple good months of training, leading up to this. I was ready to go. I was just itching to get out. The one time I got to race (this spring) was kind of a sudden thing at Bath (Ehresman Invite). So, I wanted to fully prepare for this, make sure my legs were ready to go and be ready to execute. That’s all I could ask for today.”

This past fall, Yingst won the Division III state title in cross country.

Yingst will compete at the collegiate level next school year in both track and cross country, when he attends Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Yingst wasn’t done after the 1,600 Friday. He came back later on and won the 3,200 in both a meet and stadium record time of 9:45.99. Allen East senior Hunter Sidle was a close second (9:48.49). Sidle’s time also eclipsed the previous meet and stadium record.

In the final boys team standings Friday, Bath won with 122 points. Benjamin Logan (113), Allen East (99), Kalida (66) and Indian Lake (56.5) rounded out the top five squads in the 12-team field.

On the girls side, Benjamin Logan claimed the title (138.5). Spencerville (120) came in second. Kalida (113), Carey (78.33) and Indian Lake (69.33) rounded out the top five teams.

In the girls 1,600 Friday, Carey senior Sarah Reinhart pulled away early, and made it a race for second place.

Spencerville senior Lillee Stewart managed to cut the gap in the latter part of the race, but came up a little short, as she finished second in a time of 5:34.86. Reinhart won in 5:26.61. Kalida’s Andrea Burgei finished a close third (5:38.28). Waynesfield-Goshen’s Taylor Spencer was the next area placer, finishing fifth (5:41.46).

Stewart knew, coming into the race, that she needed to be patient.

“The first two laps, I knew everyone was going to be fast,” Stewart said. “So, I just stuck with the pack. Then the last 800 (meters), I tried to pick it up. There wasn’t very much strategy for me. It was just running and having fun.”

In cross country, Stewart has qualified for the Division III state meet three times. Last spring track season, Stewart made it to regionals in the 800. However, Stewart has never qualified for the state meet in track.

“My goal is (to qualify for state in) the mile (1,600) and 800 this year,” she said.

Stewart placed third in the 800 Friday (2:33.85). W-G’s Taylor Spencer came back and won the 800 (2:24.93), while Reinhart came in second (2:30.03).

Stewart will be attending the University of St. Francis (Fort Wayne) next school year, where she will compete in cross country and track.

Bath’s Griffiths breaks invite record

Bath junior Xavier Griffiths continues to dominate in the shot put. Friday night, Griffiths won the shot put with a new meet record mark of 54 feet, 7 inches. Allen East senior Alek Winner was second (44-11).

Bath’s Lucas Prichard won the discus (144-01), while Winner was second (137-2).

Kalida girls 3,200 relay sets record

The Kalida tandem of Kenzie Fortman, Allie Kuhlman, Addi Miller and Andrea Burgei broke the meet and stadium record in the 3,200-meter relay Friday, clocking a winning time of 10:06.90.

Burgei won the 3,200 Friday in a time of 12:38.16.

