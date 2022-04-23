Fatal crash along 119 in Julian

New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County. We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested after a stabbing in the Van area of Boone County. Boone County deputies say they responded to the stabbing on April 13. They say after an investigation, Johnathan Dilday, 21 of Bim, was arrested and is being charged with Malicious Wounding.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Three people are dead following multiple overdoses in Fayette County, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The incidents are now under investigation by the Prosecuting Attorney, but overdose cases are difficult to investigate. Now, officials said more can be done to prevent overdoses from happening and it starts with community outreach. “They […]
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcycle crash blocked all lanes along Interstate 4 on Thursday morning. Just before 8 a.m., the motorcyclist crashed near the I-4 express lanes eastbound entrance in Maitland. According to witnesses, the motorcyclist was weaving in and out of traffic in the mainline of I-4...
A West Virginia man has been charged and arrested after deputies say they were told he hit his girlfriend in the head with a wrench and tried to set her on fire. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call of a possible mental hygiene in Cannelton. Deputies say they were informed by […]
A repeat drug offender in the Caldwell County area and another woman are facing multiple charges after they were found in possession of methamphetamine while operating a stolen vehicle, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said.
DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — According to information released by Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, two people are facing child neglect charges after deputies responded to a child overdose report in Daniels, West Virginia. Around 1:45 p.m. today, April 15, 2022, three Deputy Sheriffs in Daniels arrived on scene within two minutes of the call. They immediately […]
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Neighbors along one street in Huntington are wondering why six stolen cars were left on their block. When Kristin Atwell first came outside Tuesday morning, she saw the six cars parked along Guyan Avenue near the Division Street intersection that weren’t there the night before.
UPDATE (April 12, 2022, at 2:06 p.m.) — Metro 911 says a four-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Route 119 South (Corridor G), specifically at the traffic light for Dudley Farms Plaza in Charleston. Metro says no one was taken for medical treatment, and all parties in the crash signed refusals for treatment. In addition to […]
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a wooded area behind a strip mall. Chillicothe police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to the area, in the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, about 5 p.m. Thursday after the body had been found. The […]
