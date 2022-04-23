ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

One Year Later, Family Searches for Answers After Father of Seven Hit, Killed on Mesquite Highway

By Allie Spillyards
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month marks one year since Mesquite Police began searching for the driver they say hit and killed 43-year-old Dale Thomas. And still, no arrests have been made. It happened along Highway 80 between Big Town Boulevard and Buckner on April 11, 2021, around 9:30 p.m. Police said the...

