Kate Qureshi led Holy Angels to a 9-3 victory over Cliffside Park in the Susan G. Komen Showcase in Cliffside Park going 2-4 with three RBI, one run, and one walk. Holy Angles (5-6) took a 3-1 lead into the fifth before pulling away as it scored four runs in the top of the inning. Hailey Schacht also went 3-4 with two RBI and one walk while Scarlett Mazzola finished 3-3 and scored four runs.

CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO