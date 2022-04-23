Severe Weather Statement issued for Cass, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Haskell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Crawford and Sebastian. In Oklahoma, Haskell, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 931 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Van Buren Greenwood... Barling Pocola... Spiro Arkoma... Panama Hackett... Bonanza Keota... Mccurtain Bokoshe... Cameron Moffett... Fort Smith Regional Airport Mc Curtain... Jenny Lind Excelsior... Shady Point - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
