ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gray, Hemphill, Roberts, Wheeler by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Perry The National Weather Service in Little Rock AR has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas Fourche Lafave River Near Houston affecting Perry County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Fourche Lafave River Near Houston. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the Arkansas River and up into the Fourche LaFave begin to flood. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 22.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to flood stage early Wednesday afternoon, cresting near 25.0 feet. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday night. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date Fourche Lafave R Houston 25.0 22.2 Sun 8 AM 21.9 22.4 24.8 25.0 1PM 4/27
PERRY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jack, Young by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jack; Young A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR YOUNG AND WEST CENTRAL JACK COUNTIES At 941 AM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located near and west/northwest of Graham, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Graham, Olney, Bryson, Elbert and Newcastle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
JACK COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
County
Hemphill County, TX
County
Roberts County, TX
City
Hemphill, TX
City
Pampa, TX
County
Gray County, TX
City
Wheeler, TX
City
Lefors, TX
County
Wheeler County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 22:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 27.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Sunday was 28.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 19.8 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, flooding at the highway bridge begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 25.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Sunday was 25.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 18.2 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Le Flore FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Crawford and Sebastian. In Oklahoma, Haskell, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 931 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Van Buren Greenwood... Barling Pocola... Spiro Arkoma... Panama Hackett... Bonanza Keota... Mccurtain Bokoshe... Cameron Moffett... Fort Smith Regional Airport Mc Curtain... Jenny Lind Excelsior... Shady Point - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock Counties and St. Tammany Parish. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock Counties and Washington, St. Tammany Parishes. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.7 feet this evening then begin falling. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 11:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...From Monday morning to Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs from near Fidler`s Bend to near Hanging Rock. Moderate flooding of agricultural lands may result in livestock issues. Travel around Hanging Rock is impacted. Road access near the river is cut off to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge. Access to Winset Hollow is cut off. A few cabins in the Fidler`s Bend area may have minor flooding. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 14.9 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Choctaw, Jefferson, Johnston, Love by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Carter; Choctaw; Jefferson; Johnston; Love; Marshall; Pushmataha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 152 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OK . OKLAHOMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATOKA BRYAN CARTER CHOCTAW JEFFERSON JOHNSTON LOVE MARSHALL PUSHMATAHA
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Foster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Foster County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
FOSTER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Thousands of acres of cropland and pastures flooded. State Highway 37 in Independence County east of Cord may be flooded. Water rises into low lying streets in Powhatan. Ball Park and Boat Ramp Area in Black Rock floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 22.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.4 feet by Tuesday evening, before beginning to fall again, to a stage of 22.0 feet. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 22.2 Sun 9 AM 22.1 22.9 23.1 23.4 7 PM 4/26
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Meade, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Meade; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for South central Meade County in west central South Dakota East central Pennington County in west central South Dakota * Until 900 AM MDT. * At 831 AM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located 5 miles northwest of Wicksville, or 31 miles east of Rapid City, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions. Zero visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 82 and 108. Locations impacted include Wasta, Owanka, Wicksville and Curlew Lake. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Throckmorton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 10:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Throckmorton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Throckmorton County through 945 AM CDT At 917 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Elbert, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Throckmorton County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
THROCKMORTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton and Oliver Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Significant ice accumulations and heavy snow combined with strong winds could lead to power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northeastern Crook Spring Storm Continues Today But Starting To Wind Down .Most of the accumulating snow has ended, but some additional snowfall will occur today, mainly east and southeast of the Black Hills. Winds will still be gusting to 60-65 mph this morning over parts of northwestern and west-central South Dakota, creating hazardous travel. BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County and Butte County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Palo Pinto; Stephens; Wise; Young SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 152 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE PALO PINTO STEPHENS WISE YOUNG
CLAY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy